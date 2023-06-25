Establishing a connection

June 25, 2023 12:28 am | Updated June 24, 2023 02:25 pm IST

Communication is the key to establish a connection with one another. It is more than a mere exchange of information or conveying a bare fact. For instance, when you say that the teacher is not coming to the class or simply state that it is raining, communication becomes transactional, conveying just information and no more. But communication is indeed more than that; it is a bonding, a skill to be acquired and practised.

All human communication begins with the baby’s first cry as soon as it enters the world. This is her way of announcing her presence and is the first communication to all around. This first cry evolves into a word and so on.

Communication begins with clarity of purpose; you must be able to express yourself in clear terms so that you are well understood.

Communication by means of conversation is an ongoing interaction with others where you express your views and, in return, receive the views of others. With the flow of information, we come to understand their minds and attitudes. Communication is a series of words expressing various emotions of sorrow, anger, happiness, gratitude, sincerity and so on. While words do carry emotions, one should not be carried away or overwhelmed by emotion to blur communication and render the speaker inarticulate.

The words need to be chosen carefully to express your opinions and feelings to reach out to people. Effective communication is the right word in the right place at the right time and the ease with which you make yourself understood. As good as the spoken word is the written word. It is with books that we converse with writers across time. We carry the ideas and thoughts of great men and women into our own conversations and writings. Good books are good communicators and they teach us to talk and listen. The elegance of the spoken word becomes great oratory and the elegance of the written word great literature.

Listening is an important aspect of communication and a good communicator is also a good listener. Apart from building relationships, communication improves our social skills.

Communication makes a whole person and it is worthwhile to remember that we are the only species on the planet that can communicate with one another with words. It is we who have discovered the sanctity of the word.

sudhadevi_nayak@yahoo.com

