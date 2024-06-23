Epistolary endeavours

“Who writes letters these days?” It crossed my mind as I opened the airmail.

It was from Roger, an old neighbour in Canada, where I lived for a few years as a diplomat. Roger and his sister had a fascinating Indian connection. Their parents served in the Royal Indian Air Force in British India, based in Kolkata, and after their service, they settled in Canada instead of the U.K. It was a two-page postcard. As I read through the handwriting, I could feel Roger’s presence and hear his voice. His lines of the alphabet were wonky, as was his speaking style. It returned memories and retold stories of humans in other parts of the world. It felt warm.

When I was young, I wrote letters to make penfriends in distant places. However slim the chances of getting a reply to a letter might be, one was always excited to introduce oneself to an unknown identity in anticipation of reciprocity. Initially, these were postcards, then inland letters and finally envelopes. Once one posts a letter, the wait for a reply begins. The postman becomes integral to one’s world of uncertainty, anticipation and imagination. It doubles if the letter is to a potential friend of the opposite gender. Over the years, I made a few friends in this process. Of course, I lost track of them as I grew up and changed places for higher education.

A letter is a work of art — the paper, pen, ink, handwriting, the content, emotion and sentiments painting vivid emotions. One must be conscious of aesthetics and the correct dose of digestible substance. As one writes, one keeps in mind the recipient and the impact the words will have on them. Sometimes, it could be a painstakingly laborious process. There could be a fear of losing a friend because of misuse of words, or one may unintentionally hurt the other’s sentiment, and there was no opportunity to explain things in person.

Handwriting and the ink colour help make first impressions. My father used to say, “Good handwriting represents a propensity for knowledge and creativity.” He wrote hundreds of letters when I was in high school and college, all exceptionally thematic, on life, growing up, hope, aspiration, success and failure. As a child, I believed my father and tried to develop a neat and organised handwriting style. I also developed a love for fountain pens. The communication between the hand muscles and a fountain pen nib is that of control and to be controlled, which is guided by one’s thought process. Ink adds colour to one’s writing. At that time, one usually got blue, black, green, blue-black and red.

Today, one hardly writes letters but still remembers the habit of using a fountain pen while noting files and signing papers. One wonders how instant real-time communication has minimised the control of head and hand coordination. Everyone is in a rush and a hurry. The fingers move faster than the head.

Digital devices with digital pens and styluses in the market vary in look and comfort. I have tried a few but have yet to find one that can replicate that feeling of using a fine writing instrument.

I wondered whether Roger’s digital communication could have triggered the same intimacy as his letter.

