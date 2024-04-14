GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

An encounter with an apparition
Premium

What was the ghostly figure below the tamarind tree?

April 14, 2024 02:15 am | Updated 02:15 am IST

Buddhadev Nandi
The moonlight filtered through the leaves to give an eerie touch.

The moonlight filtered through the leaves to give an eerie touch. | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

I was then a science student of Class 11. I would go for evening tuitions that would sometimes stretch till the late hours.

It was a moonlit night in mid-June. The sky was overcast and the road damp. The moon seemed to play hide-and-seek behind the strips of dark clouds fleeting across the sky. After the tuition, some of friends started chatting with each other and, it was nearly 10 p.m. when I started for home. The mud road leading to our house was desolate. As it was a rainy day, the path was slippery and filled with potholes full of water. The atmosphere was eerie.

A big tamarind tree stood at the end of a long trench covered with water hyacinth, like a green carpet. There were umpteen scary ghost stories surrounding that tamarind tree and the trench. Usually, while returning from tuition, I would wait with my cycle just before the trench for some company before going along the path. That day I waited long, but in vain. Eventually, I started pedalling fast to go quickly as I could.

I had cycled only a few metres when I perceived something white under the tree. To my utter horror, I noticed someone was standing there as the moonlight filtered through the leaves fell on the particular spot. I applied the brakes and the bicycle skidded, leaving me flat on the muddy ground. Somehow I got up and ran some distance at breakneck speed, leaving my bicycle behind. But the thought of my bicycle lying abandoned prevented me from leaving the place.

I gathered courage. When I drew closer to the tree, I clearly saw someone was still standing there. Picking up two big stones, I decided to encounter whatever it might be. As I crept forward, I saw that it was a woman in a white sari. I heard of a churel (demoness) encountered by many at that notorious spot. However, my desperation had then reached the point of complete fearlessness.

I stretched out to hurl a stone at the churel when the “apparition”, in a shrill voice, asked me to stop for I might hurt her. The woman turned out to be an elderly widow. I heaved a sigh of relief. I wanted to know the reason for her frightening passers-by. She confessed that she had no such intention. She indicated a hut behind the tree where she lived with her family. She had been waiting for her grandson who had gone to fetch some groceries. From that day, neither did I see anybody under the tree nor did I fear to cross the road alone.

nandi.budha@gmail.com

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.