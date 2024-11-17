Empowering rural women

The International Day of Rural Women, implemented by the United Nations General Assembly and celebrated on October 15 every year, aims to highlight the significant role of women in rural areas. Even as these women remain the backbone of their localities as providers and caregivers, evaluating the support granted to them is essential, particularly how governmental and non-governmental efforts seek to empower them.

In the heart of India’s rural communities, where traditional livelihoods are passed down generations, women have long been at the forefront of industries such as handloom weaving and other small-scale enterprises. These women, working often in the shadow of mainstream industries, have been instrumental in preserving India’s rich cultural heritage while sustaining their families through skills honed over decades. However, until recently, their efforts were largely unrecognised and their earnings needed to be increased to break the cycle of poverty that gripped many rural households.

India’s handloom sector, one of the country’s most significant unorganised economic activities, has employed millions of rural women, particularly in States such as Assam, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu. These women create exquisite fabrics such as Banarasi silk, Pochampally ikat, and Kanchipuram saris, weaving clothing and stories of tradition, resilience, and artistic excellence. In addition to the handloom sector, rural women have ventured into small-scale industries such as pottery, food processing, coir production, and handicrafts. Despite their expertise, these women have often been confined to local markets, needing more means or networks to reach larger audiences, gain fair compensation, or scale their operations.

With the launch of government initiatives such as Startup India, the landscape for rural women in these industries has been gradually transforming. The Startup India scheme, aimed at fostering innovation and entrepreneurship, has helped rural women access much-needed resources, training, and financial support to turn their traditional crafts into thriving businesses.

Startup India provides benefits such as simplified regulations, access to funding through government schemes, and a platform for rural entrepreneurs to connect with larger markets. Through this, many rural women have moved from being daily wage labourers to business owners, managing their enterprises and bringing a formal structure to what were once informal practices. “I never imagined that I could sell my handwoven saris to cities such as Mumbai and Delhi,” says Rekha Devi, a weaver from Assam. “Thanks to the support and training I received through these programmes, I can now earn a stable income and provide a better life for my children.”

Mahila E-Haat, a digital platform under the Ministry of Women and Child Development, has enabled rural women artisans and entrepreneurs to sell their products directly to customers online. This has given them greater visibility and eliminated the middlemen who often exploited their labour, thus improving their earnings significantly.

Similarly, organisations such as the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) and the Indian Handloom Brand (IHB) have supported rural women through financial aid, skill development programmes, and brand-building initiatives. These efforts ensure that the products of these rural artisans meet high-quality standards, allowing them to compete in national and international markets. The impact of these initiatives has been monumental in increasing recognition for rural women. Previously unseen in the marketplace, these women are now becoming celebrated entrepreneurs, their products featured in fashion shows and handicraft exhibitions nationwide. This newfound recognition has increased their income and instilled a sense of pride and independence.

In Assam, for example, many women weavers who were part of small cooperatives are now registered under formal business entities, exporting their traditional Assamese silk fabrics across India and beyond. They have transitioned from weaving in their homes to managing full-fledged production centres, employing other local women, and contributing to the local economy. While there has been substantial growth, challenges persist. Many rural women still face barriers to consistent electricity, quality raw materials, and digital literacy. Additionally, social norms in certain regions still limit women’s mobility and entrepreneurial ambitions. “Although these programs have helped, the lack of infrastructure in our village makes it hard to produce enough to meet larger demands,” says Leela Kumari, a potter from Tamil Nadu. “We often struggle with power cuts, and raw materials are not always readily available.” Ongoing government programmes, including the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM), are attempting to address these issues by providing community-level support systems and awareness drives.

Rural women have always been the invisible backbone of India’s handloom and small-scale industries. Today, through the support of initiatives such as Startup India, they are stepping into the spotlight, gaining recognition for their talent and contributing significantly to India’s economic growth. As more rural women embrace entrepreneurship and become leaders in their own right, they preserve India’s heritage and shape its future.

The collective power of these women, supported by policies that nurture innovation and inclusion, creates a ripple effect of empowerment, which is vital for the development of rural India. Therefore, governments and NGOs must further prioritise policies and initiatives to drive these women.

(The article is authored by a student and faculty members of Christ (Deemed to be University), Bengaluru)

