Embrace your preferred medium

Reading is an indispensable part of life as every day, we consciously or unconsciously read through a variety of scripts, be it an official document or news headlines.

Keeping pace with technology is a good thing to do, but from getting immersed in long articles in the daily newspaper, many have shifted to just headline browsing.

The print media, despite facing a tough time ever since the advent of the Internet, is more prevalent with older generations or those who find it comforting to flip through the pages of a physical book. Imagine a discourse between a middle-aged man holding a book and a younger person with a tablet in possession, discussing and defending their respective reading preferences. Tablets and mobile phones do have their advantages, acting as a gateway to the world of e-books.

During the lockdown, the print media faced a downturn due to the fear of infection, while online outlets saw an upsurge in the number of subscribers. This trend shall prevail as a majority of young readers prefer e-papers and news portals. Since tablets provide features such as adjustable brightness, built-in dictionary, zoom and note-taking, the tech-savvy generation considers it a preferred medium. While for hard-copy lovers, tablets cannot be a supplement to the print version as the ease of reading a printed book provides is much more comforting to the eyes.

Second, reading news or articles on an electronic device helps multitasking with the ease of switching tabs and completing other tasks with shared attention. While reading a printed book, chances of multitasking gets minimal, helping the brain to focus.

Both print and electronic media are the two sides of a coin. What matters is to cherish the pleasure of reading and choose the medium that suit one’s ease. One may opt for reading e-content supplemented by print counterparts and decide accordingly. The sole motive must be to keep the passion for reading alive and everlasting.

