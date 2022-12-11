Eating out of a leaf

December 11, 2022 03:41 am | Updated 03:41 am IST

A photograph on social media showing ice cream served in a cup made of plantain leaf brought back a flood of memories associated with humble plantain trees in my grandma’s backyard. I am often reminded of large, green and fresh banana leaves cut from a thick stalk just before my grandma spread out her simple yet delightful menu in the kitchen. Piping hot rice topped with sambar and a dollop of ghee tastes absolutely divine when served on a banana leaf. And there is no hassle of washing plates, as we would toss the used leaves in her backyard and the humble cows would chew them to good health. They are also biodegradable and do not affect the ozone layer.

The charm of elai sapadu (meal on the banana leaf) at weddings have no parallel. The dishes served in order look so appetising on the fresh green leaf. Unlike a buffet, where you have to balance the plate while choosing what to pick and what to ignore, elai sapadu provides the absolute comfort of being seated at one place and relishing all the items served without any distractions. This also works out best for tiny tots and older folks. There are a few etiquettes to remember such as rice to be served on the lower side of the leaf, dessert at the right end, and side dishes such as curry, pickle and chutney on the upper side. After finishing the meal, the top part of the leaf should be closed over the lower side.

Since plantain leaves can hold moisture and do not degrade, they are also the best eco-friendly package material for long train journeys. They are used to steam and wrap food as well. Unlike plastic cutlery which can be toxic, these eco-friendly and chemical-free leaves are, in fact, healthy as they consist of a plant-based compound called polyphenols which are natural antioxidants. The leaf also imparts a distinct taste to hot food served on it.

The best part of having a meal on this leaf is you don’t have to worry about traces of food on unclean plates or the hassle of washing them after eating. But one must enjoy elai sapadu sans cutlery as Ayurveda mentions that each finger is an extension of five elements. Hope the eco-friendly, hygienic plates make a comeback at restaurants too and help reduce the carbon footprint.

priya.vikram@gmail.com