Eat, play, work

Location agnostic, but restrictive and demanding otherwise

Even after COVID-19 has abated in scale and intensity, work-from-home has emerged as a viable option.

My son happens to be a highly visible ambassador of the format. His address is not defined by a house, landmark, locality, street, city or state. To him, work is a function that can be both carried out and “carried” with greater diligence and efficiency on a 10-digit mobile anytime, anywhere platform than in a desktop or laptop at home.

It is, at the end of the day, a question of portability of a laptop versus “pocketability” of a cellphone that weighs in favour of the work-from-phone, alias work-from-pocket, culture. The latter ensures that even as he is free to choose his latitude and longitude, he is bound by slender invisible fibre optic threads to shifting epicentres of virtual workspace. Thus, when his 9-to-5 counterparts return home after being in a real office situation and settle for relaxed domesticity, he revvs up for a virtual office regimen that overflows to the other side of midnight.

While on vacation recently in salubrious Bali, my wife and I had a run-in with his work-cation oxymoron. We had trooped in for dinner at 8 p.m. at a restaurant in Kuta. The drinks were ordered and as we settled down, his phone rang. With high-decibel ambient music flooding the restaurant, the chap took refuge on a bench in the street below to attend an impromptu multilateral conference with colleagues from Dubai, Johannesburg and London as the CEO moderated the meeting from Chennai.

My wife and I completed our respective drinks, and ordered refills that we proceeded to down in calibrated sips. As the starters disappeared in quick time, the waitress paused during her customary rounds to look askance at us, arching her eyebrows at my son’s untouched full glass. We nibbled at the dinner served, punctuating each bite with dilatory conversations in an effort to stall our gastronomic journey optimally. At one point, the waitress returned to remind us that it was nearing closing time. It was at that moment, nearly an hour-and-a-half after he had “deserted” us and in answer, perhaps, to our silent prayers, that our son returned. The virtual meeting was over and the relief writ large on his face said it all. The fibre cable had momentarily loosened its hold over him, granting him a reprieve to hurriedly gulp down the by now cold meal as we raised our glasses to toast his “eat, play and work” moment.

