Kerala, fabled as God’s Own Country, is fast becoming dog’s own country. The number of victims — from school-going tiny tots to ailing elders — of the mindless bites of street dogs is rising exponentially. What is more alarming, no place is safe, as the dogs attack even sleeping children and persons with disabilities. The situation in other States is not too different.

The recent tragic demise of Wagh Bakri owner Parag Desai was an eye-opener; but did it spark any mentionable concern over the problems posed by stray dogs?

Hesitant morning walkers stay home risking their glucose and BP levels. Schoolchildren dread to tread on their roads to school, where a legion of stray dogs squat. A child who came to a district hospital for some minor treatment was bitten by stray dogs on the premises, and had to be admitted for critical care to the Medical College Hospital. Two-wheeler riders do not know when, like a bolt from the blue, a pack of stray dogs chase or jolt them, with dangerous consequences. Article 21 of the Constitution — Right to Life and Personal Liberty — is being jeopardised, casually.

When man’s best friend turns the worst killer, we remain helpless spectators, blaming one another. Simple solutions often elude us, betraying sheer absence of application of mind.

There exists a kind of canine divide — between lovers of stray canines and victims of dog bites.

Legal action is sure against those harming stray dogs; but not against those permitting and perpetuating the public nuisance. In the 1980s and 1990s, as Sub-Divisional Magistrates and DMs, we invoked provisions of the Cr.P.C. 133 to deal with such dangerous animals and protect the life and property of citizens. What do we do now, save turning a Nelson’s eye?

It is the bounden duty of the owner/keeper (including Government and its instrumentalities) of roads and other premises to keep them safe, free from any danger to the public. Even if stray dogs are allowed, they should be promptly vaccinated.

Dog lovers, love your pets, but not stray dogs. We, the people of India, pay and maintain our streets for walking and driving. If you still prefer to love dogs to humans, street dogs to street children, at least pay for the feeding and vaccination of all stray dogs. And, take vicarious liability for the treatment of the dog-bitten humans. It cannot be at public cost.

In human-canine conflict, the State has to unequivocally protect precious human lives. Paradoxically, we kill harmless goats, rabbits and ducks for meat, but dare not touch the aggressive dogs even in self-defence? To prevent spread of diseases we kill animals en masse. The logic of hesitant inaction, even as we run the risk of rabies, is baffling.

Under strong public pressure, recently the Forest Department had to permit restricted killing of wild pigs, which often destroy crops, but attack humans rather rarely. But, never the aggressive dogs! As in the Orwellian Animal Farm, ‘all animals are equal; but some are more equal than others’. Let’s not forget, man is a political animal, too.

We seem to be labouring under an illusory maxim: even if hundred children die of dog bite, one stray dog shall not be killed, nay, even injured. Although the latest judgment of the Supreme Court did not meet the great expectations of the public, its earlier judgments on adequate compensation to be awarded to the victims is loud and clear, to combat the menace of street dogs. However, its tardy implementation warrants stern steps, eternal vigilance.

No better words are apt to conclude than a transposed quote from Shakespeare, made immortal by Thomas Hardy: “Like flies to wanton boys, are we to the dogs; they kill us for sport?”

kuruvillaperayil@gmail.com

