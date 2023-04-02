ADVERTISEMENT

Diversity in food
Premium

April 02, 2023 02:08 am | Updated April 01, 2023 04:40 pm IST

The plate has been one of the many factors which unite a multicultural and multilingual India

Anushtha Bansa

Food has been one of the many factors which unite multicultural and multilingual India. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India, home to several regional cuisines, has been welcoming to travellers and strangers since time immemorial. They brought with them their culture, traditions, technologies and food habits. These features amalgamated with the indigenous culture in no time and today, we embrace cakes, noodles, cheese and pancakes. Cheese has even made its journey to regional Indian dishes such as dosa. The fact that cheese had its origin in the Arab world does not make us love “cheese dosa” any lesser.

Vermicelli, brought to India via trade, is now relished as seviyan-kheer, falooda, upma and many other local versions. Cakes are a household name and have always been a sought-after dish often remembered on yearly occasions in India. Mughlai cuisines have been loved by people from every region of India. The delicacies of Kashmir are being loved in every nook and corner of the country. These food items have transcended geographical borders and the boundaries of religion to land in the streets of India with or without modifications.

Food has been one of the many factors which unite multicultural and multilingual India. However, recent news of the brutal killing of two people in Haryana in the name of cow protection pains every Indian’s heart. Taking the law into one’s own hands only undermines the efficacy of national laws and institutions. The laws should also take into account the diverse food habits and religious sentiments of the people, including those in the north-eastern parts of India.

Let’s try not to politicise food which has been acting as a force of cohesion among Indians since ages.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

anushthabansal01@gmail.com

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US