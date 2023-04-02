Diversity in food

April 02, 2023 02:08 am | Updated April 01, 2023 04:40 pm IST

India, home to several regional cuisines, has been welcoming to travellers and strangers since time immemorial. They brought with them their culture, traditions, technologies and food habits. These features amalgamated with the indigenous culture in no time and today, we embrace cakes, noodles, cheese and pancakes. Cheese has even made its journey to regional Indian dishes such as dosa. The fact that cheese had its origin in the Arab world does not make us love “cheese dosa” any lesser.

Vermicelli, brought to India via trade, is now relished as seviyan-kheer, falooda, upma and many other local versions. Cakes are a household name and have always been a sought-after dish often remembered on yearly occasions in India. Mughlai cuisines have been loved by people from every region of India. The delicacies of Kashmir are being loved in every nook and corner of the country. These food items have transcended geographical borders and the boundaries of religion to land in the streets of India with or without modifications.

Food has been one of the many factors which unite multicultural and multilingual India. However, recent news of the brutal killing of two people in Haryana in the name of cow protection pains every Indian’s heart. Taking the law into one’s own hands only undermines the efficacy of national laws and institutions. The laws should also take into account the diverse food habits and religious sentiments of the people, including those in the north-eastern parts of India.

Let’s try not to politicise food which has been acting as a force of cohesion among Indians since ages.

