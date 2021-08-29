Dipping into memory bank

What best to do, locked up at home, other than going down memory lane

It is so easy in these abnormal and difficult times to fall prey to melancholy and feel listless and even depressed. The TV and the Internet can engage one only to an extent. For, what can take the place of chilling out with friends over a cup of hot coffee and a bite, walking in the park with other regulars and taking in the flowers, grass and leaves, all the while streaming music? Oh, what wouldn’t I give for all these once again? Unwilling to wallow in this forlorn mood any longer, I decide to cheer myself up.

The first is my music player app from which waft my old Hindi favourites, some that tug at my heartstrings, others that bring smiles and tapping toes. Next are images of flowers and fruits, that I recollect from those ethereal gardens of Srinagar and Gangtok — roses of all hues crowding for space on slender branches, enormous multi-coloured butterflies hovering over the water lilies on the lake, and tulips and orchids swaying in a joyous surge.

A lost tooth

I delve deeper into memory’s store and rediscover my happiest moments when life seemed to stand still to let me taste pure bliss. There are many, but some are distinctive only because few others could have had similar experiences. So here goes.

Having lost a front tooth at the age of seven, I was forced to live up to my 15th birthday with that horrible gap right in front. Despite my budding histrionic abilities, I was never selected for important character roles in school plays and the like. But I pushed on with elocution, debates, recitations, all the while worrying about this disturbing feature. Today, I wonder why my parents, especially my mother, had never thought of setting it right at the dentist’s, but those were different times, I guess. Then one fine day, after my school final examinations, my father took me to an elderly dental surgeon who expertly fitted me out with a new front tooth. I remember how it felt to be on top of the world!

My first born wrapped in white, lying by my side as I was wheeled in from the labour room with my husband, mother and sister watching my triumphant entry as their anxious faces dissolved into relief at my face, all lit with purest joy. Quite a common feeling for most young mothers, but certainly unique for each one of them.

Another happy moment — my father had walked into my courtroom, where I was presiding as the Sub-Divisional Magistrate early in my career, totally unknown to me or to my staff and had keenly watched me at work. Later, when he joined me for lunch at my residential quarters, he remarked that I was quite a tough officer in the court. A planter and landowner who had to attend courts very often for various cases, he had his face shine with pride and admiration that even now brings tears to my eyes.

Years later, when my mother suffered a stroke and had lost her mobility, speech and memory, I used to visit her regularly at our family house, an old rambling bungalow with a huge open veranda. That afternoon, she was seated there in her wheelchair and it was pouring heavily. On an impulse, I decided to get fully drenched as we used to do as children and I rushed to a point under the gutter of the tiled roof trough. The water fell in massive streams on my head as I enjoyed the biting cold, feeling cleansed inside out with a gentle mother watching. When I stepped inside she whispered indulgently, “Madcap”, a nickname she used to call me years and years ago! That was one of her very few distinct utterances.

I have to close my storehouse now, but not without acknowledging how blessed I feel, sharing these simple but endearing snippets.

