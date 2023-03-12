Denuded city

March 12, 2023 12:29 am | Updated March 09, 2023 12:29 am IST

Years ago, when we moved from our home-town Trivandrum to Madras, now Chennai, our house was on one of the side roads off Edward Elliots Road, now Dr. Radhakrishnan Salai. There were quite a few side-roads off the main road, and each road had a colony of small and big bungalows. The main road was flanked on either side by big trees, the branches of which extend and touch those on the other side of the road, and provided a green canopy protecting the pedestrians from the scorching sun and rain.

It was a pleasure to drive on this road. An old-timer was telling recently that he used to drive his car at more than a hundred miles per hour on this road — unimaginable now!

But progress could not be held in check for long. What is progress? One by one, the huge trees fell, cut by the municipal authorities whose sole concern was widening the road to accommodate the increasing vehicular traffic. Whenever I saw a mighty tree being brought down, I used to wonder how long it would have taken the tree to become so big and how soon it could be felled by humans. It is difficult to create, but easy to destroy.

Lost beauty

The trees planted decades ago during the British rule were a beauty, extending their branches and providing shade to the weary pedestrians for ages. But without the tribute of even a passing sigh, they were axed and the roads looked naked and devoid of beauty. There were no environmentalists those days to resist this “development” — actually vandalism. With the trees gone, it was the turn of the old bungalows to crumble, the reason being that with the older people going to the upper world with advancing age and the inheritors wondering how to manage a house and maintain the garden and other things, and with the younger generation opting for studies abroad and staying on there with jobs, the only solution was to give away a bungalow, flatten it and convert the property to raise flats. They console themselves by remarking, “The old order changeth, yielding place to new”, remembering poet-laureate Tennyson.

The larger grounds saw the birth of multi-storey buildings with apartments on many floors. In the beginning, there were only four or five storeys, but now the craze is for huge multi-storey complexes.

In the beginning, every thing was good and easy. There were service providers such as electricians and plumbers with an association to control and guide them. They were available on call. No longer so!

The new tenants or occupants constantly want to modify the apartment so much so that the permanent occupants are subject to constant bombardment and noise! Re-tiling a bathroom or breaking a wall to refashion a room is a chronic nuisance to the neighbours.

So we live in this world of modular kitchens! Bliss and happiness disappeared. Besides, dust and noise are an irritant for the permanent residents before the newcomer moves in. This is life! I could have remained in my bungalow with all its problems. But this is a nightmare without any solution! Friendliness with a neighbour turns into bitterness.

Again, back to villas by some builders! How long will it last remains to be seen. Unlike Mumbaikars, who have been used to flats for ages, we are not; so are the Delhiites.

Let us wait and see this urban onslaught! Let us wait for a Chennai Tennyson to sing about the change. Let us not dread change.

