Delivering words of gratitude

September 17, 2023 02:16 am | Updated 02:16 am IST

In a rush to achieve more, acquire more and outdo others in a no-holds-barred competitive world, the simple yet profound practice of gratitude often finds itself taking a back seat. Gratitude is not just an expression of thanks; it’s a mindset that has the power to reshape our perspectives, boost our well-being, and enhance our relationships. We spend more of our energy harping on what is lacking and blaming people or systems, rather than counting our blessings. Gratitude can be a powerful force for sowing the seeds of contentment.

I was once conducting a training programme for a group of employees of a Union government organisation in Port Blair. As part of the training workshop, I split the participants into many pairs and asked each of them to think of an occasion when they received noteworthy help from others but had not expressed adequate gratitude yet. I asked each pair to share the details with their partner about the help they received and the person who helped them. The activity was roughly timed for 10 minutes at the end of which I asked some of the participants to share their experiences from what transpired in the interaction and how they felt while being grateful.

As the participants started speaking out, I could see two women participants, in tears. They were in their late 30s or early 40s and were part of a pair. Seeing them, I was shocked and deeply worried if I had committed some blunder in conducting the activity. A trainer has to be extremely alert to the sensitivities of the audience and so, I reached out to them, lowering my guard and ready to apologise for any indiscretion. “I see both of you in tears. Is there something that I have done wrongly,” I asked them.

“Absolutely no, sir,” they said in unison. “The activity took me back in time and made me realise what a slip I had made,” said the elder of the two. When I asked if she would mind sharing some more details with the rest of the audience, she said, in a choked voice, that indeed, she would gladly do it. She began speaking.

“Ten years ago, I was pregnant with my first baby. Along with my husband, I was going for my regular check-ups in Port Blair and everything was going fine. My husband had to travel outside on official work and he promised that he would be back in town well ahead of my delivery due date. It so happened that his work outside got extended and suddenly, I went into labour at an odd hour. I called my friend, who is incidentally my partner today in this activity. She went out of the way to rush from her house and admit me to hospital. I delivered my baby safely and for a few days, till my husband reached home, she was fully with me and taking care of all my needs. But I had hardly expressed my gratitude to her, all these days. Today, by providence, she happened to be my partner in the ‘gratitude activity’. I thanked her profusely now and could not control my tears. Seeing me, my partner also started crying out.”

When she completed, the entire audience was spell-bound and it took a few seconds before the first clap was heard and which was followed by rapturous applause from everyone. That, my dear friends, is the power of being grateful.

vishyvaidya@gmail.com