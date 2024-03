Delicious Delhi

March 10, 2024 03:06 am | Updated 03:06 am IST

Delhi greeted me with a whirlwind of honking horns and the sweet aroma of roasting spices. I wasn’t there for sightseeing, though; I was on a culinary adventure. My mission: to document the hidden gems of Delhi’s street food scene.

Armed with a list from a friendly local and a healthy dose of adventurous spirit, I dove headfirst into the labyrinthine streets. My first stop was a hole-in-the-wall stall, its name barely visible on a faded sign. The owner, a man with a twinkle in his eye, greeted me warmly and presented me with a plate of steaming hot “momos” – dumplings filled with spiced potato and served with a fiery chutney.

Each bite was an explosion of flavor, a testament to the man’s generations-old recipe. As I savoured the dish, he regaled me with tales of his family’s legacy and the secret blend of spices that made his momos legendary.

Days became a delicious blur. I devoured crispy jalebis soaked in sugary syrup, their sweetness offsetting the tangy bite of street-side chaat. I learned the art of folding a perfect samosa from a street vendor with lightning-fast reflexes, and discovered a hidden gem serving melt-in-your-mouth butter chicken in a narrow alleyway.

At every stop, the food wasn’t just sustenance; it was a story. Each dish, passed down through generations, held within it the cultural tapestry of Delhi. As I documented my journey with photos and scribbled notes, I found myself captivated by the city’s vibrant spirit, reflected in its diverse and delicious street food.

Leaving Delhi, I wasn’t just leaving a city; I was leaving behind a taste of its soul. The flavours lingered on my tongue, a reminder of the warmth of the people, the hidden alleys holding culinary treasures, and the unforgettable spirit of Delhi that I had tasted on every bite.

