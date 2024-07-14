Delectable nostalgia

The great writer Rabindranath Tagore in his Bengali playlet Amal O Doiwala (Amal and curd-vendor) gracefully glorifies the profession of street vendors and their trade cries in inimitable words, tunes and styles. Amal is ill and advised by the village quack, he is confined to bed. The boy calls out the curd vendor passing by the road with his street cry “ Doi doi, bhalo do i” (curd, curd, good curd). He expresses his desire to hawk curd like the vendor, and urges him to teach him the melody of his trade cry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some decades ago, the custom of relishing fast food in villages and semi-towns was beyond imagination. During our childhood days, street vendors, especially hawking a variety of food stuff, were eagerly awaited by children and even adults. In the scorching noon of the summer, when our parents wanted us to have a nap, the loud thud of the wooden lids thumping on the opening of the wooden box made by the vendors hawking kulfi malai and cheap ice creams of strange colours could not let us rest in peace on the bed.

When twilight approached, the streets would resonate with the cries of sellers vending jhal murdi (spicy puffed-rice), ghugni (curry made of peas and chickpeas), alur dom (thick potato curry), hot jalebi, hing kochuri, chops, singara and so on.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some street vendors are still fresh in my memory. Haridaser Bulbulbhaja was one of them. Imitating the great Bengali actor Rabi Ghosh who played the role of a street vendor selling bulbul bhaja (tasty appetising) in Tarun Majumdar’s famous film Sriman Prithviraj, a person of short stature of our town wearing a paper cap like a clown would sell bulbul bhaja, a quintessential Bengali street food. It was actually a mixture of tangy chanachur served in paper cones. He used to sing the famous Bengali song “Haridaser Bulbul Bhaja, Tatka Taja Khete Maja” (Relish Haridas’s fresh, crunchy snacks) sung by famous singer Hemanta Mukhopadhaya in the film,

Another such popular street food was chater pater (spicy gram chips) sold by some vendors from Bihar. Though they prepared a variety of street food items made of coconut, besan, flour, sugar and so on, there was nothing that could compete chater pater in demand. In every street, people irrespective of sex and age waited eagerly in the evening to regale their ears with the popular business cry “Chater Pater Kabli Matar, Chater Patar Ke Dana…” Their street cry in dehati (rustic) Hindi was so lengthy and seemingly gibberish that very few could remember the whole lullaby-like chanting. A huge clay pot containing gram chips would be covered with a long piece of red cloth in such a way that it would sling from the left shoulder of the seller. They used paper cones to serve the customers. The spice they added to the fried content was peerless in taste. A few drops of lemon juice were squeezed on the fare if the customers preferred that.

The winter days had different charms. Early in the morning before sunrise, it was a common sight of some people balancing slender bamboo stakes (locally called ‘bnak’) on their shoulders with earthen pitchers of different sizes tied with ropes hanging from both sides. The openings of the pitchers filled with watery substance were covered with squeaky clean white cloth. Those pitcher carriers were none other than date palm sap vendors. They would be eagerly awaited by roadside people of all ages to sweeten their tongue with cold date sap in the winter morning. People used to drink to their fill like dipsomaniacs. Other vendors would sell Joynagarer Moa, a sweetmeat ball made of date jiggery and khoi (parched rice) of Kanakchura paddy.

But today, in the age of restaurants, eateries, pubs, cafeterias, and outlets especially in cities and even in small towns, the number of food vendors is on the wane. Gone are those days. Now all those quintessential food items have been replaced by smart and well-packed candies, bars, cookies, ice creams, snacks, artificial drinks processed with chemicals, preservatives and artificial colours, tastes and smells. Even the popular food adjectives have been supplanted by expressions such as ‘yummy, yummy’.

nandi.budha@gmail.com

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.