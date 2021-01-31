Defining success

31 January 2021 00:21 IST

There isn’t one single definition; being sane and content is what matters in the end.

I had a virtual get-together with my friends abroad the other day, and the topic of coming back home for good popped up. There were opinions that our country is not a good place to settle down. I strongly believe electronic and social media influenced this viewpoint.

The main reason they gave for not coming back had to do with the quality of life and the work-life balance in their current locations. I do not blame them, because Indians, especially in the IT sector, are expected to be available 24/7 for work, be it in attending customer calls, meeting deadlines or whatever. And that may not probably change ever because of the nature of the industry here. It is unlikely that as in some countries, laws will be brought in to prohibit people from working during holidays and weekends.

That made me think about the meaning of being successful.

Not so long ago, a part of me wished to settle down abroad. I was desperate, as I found this place becoming more insecure, especially for children and women. Then slowly with time, I started thinking otherwise (or maybe I was just lazy!).

Now I know that probably the decision not to pursue my idea turned out to be good. With the pandemic, I was one of the lucky few who could spend quality time with my ageing parents, being there for them when they were in need. This might not be a success criterion for many, but for me this means a lot.

In a world controlled by social media, where people are too busy (or they pretend to be), I think it’s important for each of us to make our children understand that being successful in life has got to do more with the inside than the outside. There isn’t one single definition of success — being sane and content is what matters in the end.

krishnan.dev@gmail.com