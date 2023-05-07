Decoding the code

May 07, 2023 12:18 am | Updated 12:18 am IST

Code can be thought of as a highly specialised language that empowers us to communicate with computers and other machines.

It represents a carefully crafted set of rules and instructions that dictate the behaviour and functionality of these systems. Code allows us to finely tune the capabilities of these machines to meet our specific needs and desires.

A code itself is neutral and has no inherent value or meaning. It is only when it is executed by a computer that it becomes meaningful and powerful.

When a system or machine is subject to a code, its behaviour is predetermined and will always follow the commands of that code. However, the power to shape and direct that behaviour ultimately lies in the hands of the programmer who created it.

Our thoughts and feelings are the driving force behind our actions and decisions. They are inextricably linked, with thoughts often evoking feelings, and feelings often leading to thoughts. Together, they form the fundamental basis through which we navigate our lives.

Our thoughts and feelings are powerful drivers that can compel us to act and perceive the world in a certain way. They can create the foundation for our beliefs and values, shaping the way we experience life.

So if our thoughts and feelings have such a significant impact on us, can they be the code by which we live?

Our thoughts and feelings are the lenses through which we perceive the world around us. They provide us with a framework for understanding and interpreting the events and experiences of our lives.

However, it’s important to recognise that our thoughts and thinking patterns are not entirely our own. They are heavily influenced by the conditioning we receive from our environment and experiences, particularly in our early childhood years.

Just as a computer program is created using a set of instructions and commands, our thoughts and thinking patterns are also influenced by the conditioning we receive, much like programming code that runs in the background of a computer system.

Our beliefs, values, and behaviour are shaped by the people and systems we interact with on daily basis.

This conditioning can have a profound impact on our lives, influencing our choices, relationships, and even our overall well-being.

The subconscious mind is our operating system, which carries a set of programs in it that constantly goes on in the back of our mind without us even noticing it.

But what is it that we are programmed for? What if I told you that the life you’re living is not truly yours, but rather a result of the programming and conditioning that society has imposed upon you?

What if I told you that you’ve been robbed of your freedom to think, feel, and act as an individual?

This is not a dystopian vision of the future. This is the reality of the world we live in today.

We are living in a world where we are constantly bombarded with messages about who we should be, what we should look like, and how we should behave.

From a young age, we are taught to conform to societal norms and expectations, often without even realising it. This is the reality of social programming.

We live in a world where everyone around us is conditioned to act a certain way, and perceive and judge the world in a certain way, leading us to believe that we live in a world that demands success and fame, wealth and luxury, and materialistic possessions.

We often believe ourselves to be separate from others, from nature, and even from the universe itself. However, this sense of separation is ultimately an illusion, cast upon us by this program.

Giving up our name and identity can be a way to break free from the program that has conditioned us. By shedding the layers of labels and social constructs that have been placed upon us, we can tap into our true essence and discover who we really are.

As we awaken to the truth of our programming, we might begin to see beyond the illusions that have kept us bound. We start to recognise that we are not separate beings, but interconnected and interdependent with all of life.

We begin to question the superficial goals and desires that have been implanted within our minds, and instead focus on cultivating a deeper sense of purpose and connection.

We might begin to see the bars of the cage that has held us back for so long. And, maybe, we will realise that this cage is in fact made up of our thoughts.

Through this process of awakening, we can start to decode the code and take control of our lives. We can rewrite the programs that no longer serve us and create new ones that align with our true values and aspirations.

We can break free from the limitations that have been placed upon us and explore the infinite possibilities of our existence.

shivambhamre8@gmail.com