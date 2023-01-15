Death of a watch

January 15, 2023 12:59 am | Updated January 10, 2023 12:59 am IST

It had come to me as a gift from my son working abroad. It was somewhat of a novelty in India in those days. Occasionally, while standing in a queue or shopping, the person standing next to me would identify it and ask whether it was that watch. Most likely he had seen one or had one but did not want to say so in so many words.

It took me some time to get used to it and establish a modicum of compatibility with it. Gradually it became a part of my life. Looking at my synchronised mobile to check the watch data became a part of my regular morning routine. In the course of the day, glancing at it once in a while too was unavoidable.

It too egged me on with words of encouragement sending messages such as “just 2513 steps more” (daily) and “you are almost there”, after I had completed only about 31,500 steps against the target of 50,000 steps (weekly). The ultimate was the buzz felt on the wrist when I had completed 10,000 steps during the day. Once in a while, I admit with a little shame, when feeling a little lazy, I did cheat the watch by shaking the “watched” wrist vigorously for a minute or two to ensure that the daily target was achieved somehow.

Gradually, especially during SARS-COV-2 times, with nothing much to do, I started logging 80,000 to 90,000 steps per week, against the target of 50,000. Occasionally I touched 1,00,000 steps, not aware that one day, unbeknownst, I shall do that in one day. In due course, clocking 10,000 or more step daily, I won several distance badges on the way, including Italy (736 miles), New Zealand (900 miles), and Nile (4132 miles). The last badge I earned was Russian Railways (5772 miles).

As we all know, everything has an average lifespan, call it by whatever name you may. Dogs (15-16), cats (25), horses (60), cockatoo (80-100) and whale (200+) all have a fair number of years to live. On the other hand, mayfly has a lifecycle of only 24 hours. Inanimate objects, such as bulbs, switches, mobile and laptops, too have a shelf life defined in terms of usage or arrival of a new model. Even SARS-COV-2 expires in about 14 days, if not earlier. In the case of my dear watch, perhaps it was the number of inaudible ticks.

After about three years, it started showing tell-tale signs of deteriorating well-being. First came the difficulty in getting it charged: it required quite a bit of coaxing and cajoling to get it online. My son offered to replace it, but I didn’t agree. It went like that for over a year. Then it occasionally failed to read the sleep data accurately.

Over time, the number of hours after which it had to be recharged started getting reduced: from three to four days to 24 hours. The tipping point, in retrospect, came when one day it showed that I had walked 536,884,083 steps. I knew something was seriously wrong, though, quite ironically, it resulted in my getting two daily step badges, namely Bob Badge (32,100 steps) and Olympian Sandal (100,000 steps), the hardest daily badge, at the same time. My fortuitous fake achievement of over 500 million steps was, of course, beyond comprehension and, perhaps therefore, beyond recognition. But the watch started behaving as normally, as it could, after that, and I thought that it was just a blip.

My watch died, ever so slowly, but the end came quite suddenly in the late afternoon one day. When I put it in the charging mode; it just refused to get charged, and lost the little balance of charged battery instead. Then suddenly it gave a flash of light and went cold.

I have since acquired a new one, a younger and smarter cohort; but the comfort and compatibility of the old one is missing. Maybe, I have to start all over again, with renewed vigour and an extended lifespan.

