Days with Hardy Boys

September 17, 2023 01:39 am | Updated 01:39 am IST

Why does our mind rake up old memories and relive the past? It helped me though to rewind to the very early 1980s when the City Central Library (CCL) formed an integral part of our daily lives. Some of us in our late teens then indulged in reading mystery books. New books then were not purchased, unlike today, because they were not easily available or affordable. Membership in these libraries and borrowing books from there was indeed a boon.

In my group of friends, boys used to read Hardy Boys and girls Nancy Drew. While my friends’ sisters narrated the teenage Nancy stories, we boys took pride in reading the amateur sleuth brothers’ mystery stories and their uncanny ability to solve the most intriguing of mysteries. Frank and Joe would stumble upon clues the way I found chillies in my mother’s dishes.

Unlike my brother and I with a seven-plus years gap in our ages, Frank and Joe were hardly a year apart. I concluded that it gave them the strength to be of support to each other in order to indulge in hair-raising adventures, whereas I blamed my kid brother for being younger in age by several years! It did not matter that the two were fictional characters.

The entire series of Hardy Boys books on the shelf at the library was a good reason for me to drool — the very thought of an engrossing mystery story was a worthwhile compromise to reading a boring social-studies textbook, school exams around-the-corner notwithstanding. Probably the reason the blood-pressure spiked, and the pulse rate hastened, no not for me from reading the mystery novel but for my parents because I kept away from those books!

At a nominal membership fee at the CCL, I could borrow two books at one time. If a Hardy Boys book was missing on the shelf, only then would I go for a Nancy Drew, which I either hid under another Hardy Boys book or wrapped in a Mandrake comic, for obvious reasons. While Mandrake, Tarzan, Phantom and a host of others were comic strip characters that were fictional, Hardy Boys brothers were so human-like just like us. If the siblings — strange though that they did not display any rivalry — knew how to solve complex mysteries in those stories I had mastered stranger ways to smuggle these books into my house hoodwinking my mother’s hawk-eyes. The real mastery was to read the smuggled book and complete the racy plot.

I had two plans under my disposal that worked well always. During the day, my plot was to place the book within and between textbook pages and feign studious disposition. My mother never caught me reading the next story as I shuddered at the very thought of Joe getting caught in the alley.

My night adventures were as spicy if not even more, after all lights were switched off. I had no choice but to steal the torch or flashlight from my grandparents, since they both had one each, and then I got inside my blanket covering myself from head-to-toe with the beam of light from the torch that lit up my book pages within the dark surroundings. This methodology helped me achieve one more objective of keeping the mosquitoes at bay. A gasp of breath for oxygen was timed to the story as it unravelled through extensive sweaty plots. My grandparents had a different mystery to solve — how did their batteries run out of energy so soon?

