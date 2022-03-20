Crunchy layers

Life, like a plate of bhelpuri, is made for variety

The word bhelpuri conjures up a picture of a gastronomic adventure! A crunchy base with a variety of supplements and flavourings immediately elicits the Pavlovian response. Other “DIY” foods such as khow-suey and pasta are popular, but the shuddha desi bhelpuri reigns supreme from the beaches of Chowpatty to live counters of five-star hotels!

Our lives can be likened to a plate of bhelpuri. We have our parents and siblings as the base on which we build. We style our lives just like we mix our bhel. We choose our spouse, friends, occupation and hobbies to add flavour to our lives. Friends add the crunch and the zing to our daily routine. Our jobs, like the puris, save it from crumbling under contesting demands. Like onion and raw mango, we look for things that bring excitement and variety. Each spoonful, like each day, is different, depending on how well the chutneys are mixed!

People differ in their choice of bhel. Similarly, different people like to do different things or do the same things differently. Some of us are not so particular about what gets added to our lives. Others are finicky about what can be a component of their existence. Some love their lives to be spicy and racy. Others prefer a laid-back existence. Some like it peppy and tangy. Others go for the zing thing! Classy people appreciate subtle flavours, while another group prefers dry bhel! The predilection to taking risks, for example, varies tremendously from person to person and adds to the taste of the bhel of life! The propensity to nurture relationships has a significant impact on the quality of our experiences and sustains or ruins the taste of our life.

As Plautus said, “Spice a dish with love and it pleases every palate.”

Author and speaker John C. Maxwell says, ‘Life is a matter of choices and every choice you make, makes you.” Life is a lifelong process, like making bhelpuri. You are continuously adding and adjusting the flavours and spices — more crunch on some occasions, more spice at others. As Jim Rohn puts it, “Life is not just the passing of time. Life is the collection of experiences and their intensity.” Each time we mix the bhel and eat a spoonful, the experience is new, depending upon the swing of our own hand.

When we ask for a plate of bhel, we want it to be just right! Similarly in life, we expect each event or experience to be perfect. If it becomes too spicy or too insipid, we try to rectify the mistake. Life, like bhel, is designed for a variety of experiences. Don’t try to compare yours with someone else’s. Eat it quickly, for otherwise it will be a damp squib.

