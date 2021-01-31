Cranking up the rumour mill

Truth at stake Rumours about COVID-19 vaccines are dime a dozen.

A jab from the past about unwarranted fears about vaccination

These days, the market for rumours is thriving. The latest are about the novel coronavirus vaccine.

My mind goes back to my field experiences in late 1950s and early 1960s in Rajasthan doing anthropological research in at least one village in each district. Selection of the village was done in consultation with the district officials. Most of the time, I had to walk a long distance to the village from the nearest bus stop. Before I reached the destination, I would explain who I was, what the purpose of my visit was and so on to many strangers. I guess the perceptions gained from such interactions became the basis for weaving rumours about me.

On arrival in the village, I would usually be guided to the house of the zamindar or an influential landlord. There, a string cot would be brought out and a carpet spread. The curious villagers would gather around me. Somewhere in the distance, I could see some women scurrying around and trying to look at me through their veils, judging who I could be. Often, such strangers came from the Health Department to vaccinate against infections such as smallpox. All kinds of rumours surrounded such people and therefore, the first thing the villagers did on my arrival was to keep infants, children and women out of my sight.

But observing that I was not opening any medical box, they would become relaxed. Invariably, soon after settling down, I would try to inform them the purpose of my visit. They would cut me short, suggesting “we know”. Soon I would be served food, but not before answering a barrage of questions.

On a dare

By evening, I used to feel that I had gained some confidence of at least some people. Some daring young men would drop in, perhaps to trail me, but after some time, when they get a bit relaxed, I would learn from them the rumours floating about me. Most often, it would be about vaccination but more sinister used to be that I had gone there to kidnap children. One rumour which created so much confusion was that I was on a mission to recruit young people for the Army as the India-China conflict was going on. I had to seek some help to convince them that I was not on any such mission.

But my friends who were doing a serological survey among the tribes in Bastar had a more difficult and sometimes hilarious time. In one village, most people left the village and disappeared into the forest. The entire team had to return empty-handed. In another village, the team leader explained to the assembled people that they need just a drop of blood for testing. He demonstrated it by pricking his own finger. A fellow from the assembled crowd said, “Sir, we are Rajputs. If you ask, we can give a whole pot of blood.” He then offered his finger to prick. Even before the needle could touch him, he swooned, resulting in a huge commotion, and the crowd just melted away. This rumour spread so quickly that it became difficult to collect any data.

