Counting the stars

How many of you watch a movie after going through the ratings?

We live in times when ratings and reviews make and mar reputations. I was, at least to begin with, a fan of neither! For me, a friend telling me that a certain movie is good was in itself a good enough reason to go and watch it. My daughter would often nudge me to follow the IMDb ratings before watching a movie in a cinema or on an OTT platform. Initially reluctant, but quickly conquered by persistent persuasion and a few jibes of being antiquated, I too started making assessments based on Google reviews and ratings of things from food to furniture and hotels to movies. Talking about IMDb ratings, though in all fairness, I have found these largely true to their numbers, I also realised that it is not always the case!

Recently, my wife and I, along with a cousin, decided to watch a movie. Which movie to watch was the question? My wife started reeling out the names of a few. She announced that she had seen some good reviews about a certain movie. By now, I prided myself as some kind of a rating expert. I checked the rating of the said movie. It was impressive, to say the least. With a rating of 8.6 it had to be! The matter was settled! We went and watched the movie.

I don’t quite know when I dozed off. I perhaps missed 10 minutes or maybe even more, but when I got back into the real world, there was an animated scene on the big screen in front. I leaned across and asked my wife what exactly had happened? She whispered that she too had dozed off. I concluded that if a movie had the capability to make two of its audience sleep with such gay abandon, then surely it could not be as engaging to merit the rating it had!

My experience with food was no different. Ordering food from one of those delivery apps was almost ostensibly my wife’s forte. However she was busy that day and I decided to place an order from the restaurant that she often ordered from. The dish I selected, and which she never had, had a rating of 4.8/5 on the delivery app which, by far, was the best for the dishes on offer. I was pleased as punch for having ordered a dish as highly rated as this and was looking forward to it also for the reason that it had “escaped” my wife’s attention. There is something about these food ratings that would want you to justify your own choice as opposed to someone else’s. It didn’t take long though for the food to “announce” itself, though not quite in the manner I wanted it to be. It was only three miserable hours after my meal, several visits to you know where, and some digestive tablets, that my beleaguered stomach finally seemed to regain a semblance of its original self.

My wife who fared only marginally better claimed vindication. I had similar experiences with hotels and furniture too. The outcome of these experiences has been that I am more cautious than ever now in coming to any conclusion based purely on ratings and reviews.

