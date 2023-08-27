Count the blessings

August 27, 2023 02:24 am | Updated 02:24 am IST

Most of us do not count our blessings, but instead crave for more. The first step towards correcting ourselves lies in realising our follies, and then taking steps towards corrective and remedial action. It should not start from blaming or mudslinging because by pointing at flaws of others, we tend to cover up our own.

Weather is beyond human control. If it was extremely hot in summer, it’s torrential rains now. Some of us have the luxury and comfort of home with electronic gadgets coming to our rescue, whether it’s the airconditioner or the fan. A home is lot comfortable than being under the blazing sun. The refrigerator provides much needed relief in helping us store our day-to-day provisions.

Often, we don’t spare a thought for those working under the sun. For those who have to venture out, even a glass of cool water is a luxury. The rains bring their own set of woes. Those going to work and to school can easily get drenched. Food taken in tiffin boxes can get cold and dry.

At home, one has access to hot food and a warm, comfortable bed to sleep on. Do we well and truly count the comforts inside home? If only we could understand the difficulties, challenges, hurdles and obstacles others face, we would be better human beings. Alas, most of us are too self-centred and busy in our own worlds; we have little or no time to understand others’ sufferings.

Let’s spare a thought for people who are shelterless, people who live in pathetic conditions, struggle for existence, the daily wage earners, the vegetable vendors, fruitsellers, staff of the transport, electricity and water departments or the delivery boys whose work is always under the open sky.

Life post-retirement

Having been in service for more than four decades, following a routine, facing challenges, obstacles and hurdles like many do, I realised post-retirement is a lot better. I am able to enjoy hot food, observe the challenges posed by weather and Mother Nature better, relax, understand other people better and appreciate them. The rainy season, while in service, was a major hurdle, with my favourite shoes getting wet and the neatly ironed clothes getting crushed and crumpled.

Now, the same rainy season brings more happiness as venturing out is limited or at a relaxed pace. As I sit at my table to have food served hot, I recollect the days when food carried to work had gone cold. I used to wait for the canteen hours for a cup of hot tea, but now I can have it at anytime. When I watch people travelling to work, specially during the rains and winter, I empathise with the inconvenience they undergo.

When young and strong, the focus and energy levels are high, and people can adapt to challenging conditions. As we grow older, we do not have the energy levels we once had. Retirement comes as a great help. Sitting in the comfort of my room, I realise that life has its own pleasures, displeasures.

balasubramaniampavani@gmail.com