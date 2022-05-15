Cottage cheese takes over country

The rubbery chunks have infiltrated almost all regional cuisines

The rubbery chunks have infiltrated almost all regional cuisines

Invasive species are non-native organisms that proliferate in an area causing great economic and environmental harm. Some of the most familiar plants now in India are the worst invasive species. Likewise, a fast-mutating, evolving ingredient is invading our cuisine. It’s called paneer or cottage cheese.

Despite technically being cheese, paneer, owing to its South Asian origins, is considered a poor cousin of sophisticated European varieties. Hence it’s absent from pricey cheese platters. But the presence of olfactory nightmares such as blue cheese is justified by a blatantly haughty throwaway comment, “It’s an acquired taste.” Cheese, in fact, is a lot like art. Its baffling why some art pieces are more famous than others, appreciated simply because career aesthetes and epicures are saying so.

Coming back to paneer, the discrimination meted out to it, impeding its climb up the global class ladder for clearly racial reasons, has had disastrous consequences for the subcontinent’s palate. The soft, coagulated, borderline rubbery chunks with little structural integrity have infiltrated almost all regional cuisines. Paneer has rebelled against class suppression and steadily set out to flood any and every menu, homogenising all taste diversity in the process. The vegetarian options on any menu are testimony to this — paneer lababdar, kadhai paneer, shahi paneer, bhurji paneer. Annoyingly, the names of many of the varieties are a study in vagueness giving away next to nothing about what the dish may have besides paneer and ladles of grease.

While versions of paneer gravy are still endurable, the audacity to adulterate much-loved fillings of snacks such as samosa and pav bhaji and even dosa is borderline indecent. The straw that broke the camel’s back was when during a prolonged stay in a North Indian hotel, the simple, familiar, unassuming Maggie noodles were doused with, and cooked in, shahi paneer gravy. It was a zombie version of the much-loved noodles. Pale, greasy, and devoid of its soul, the Maggie masala.

History has shown that while discontent brews for a long time, the casus beli is often just one event. In this case, the massacre of a childhood favourite food was the final act of provocation. Clearly, the expansionist offensive of paneer is unjust, misdirected vendetta. Paneer is here to stay, especially in its stronghold in the north. But in the east, south and west, a fireline must be drawn to ensure that the much-loved Gujarati and Andhra thalis and Kerala Sadhyas retain their inimitable non- paneer heart.

