It’s taboo but we all think about it. We are told it’s not good to talk or even think about death.

We are all going to die. Death is a shadow that follows all the time. The recent pandemic had reminded us that death is always close by, one can face it any time, even the very next moment, there is nothing to be scared of it, and it is a fate we all will share.

Logically, all of us know that we are going to die but emotionally we feel invincible, and that is why we waste our time complaining so much, rather than being grateful enough. It’s all because we don’t have the right perception of death.

If you are going to die tomorrow, what will you do on your last day in this world? Would you rather waste your time thinking about the future or do something that will give you deep fulfilment and make your “now” more enjoyable.

Contemplating death puts things into perspective. We are here to experience life. It is just like a football game. The match starts when we are born, and when the final whistle blows, it’s all over. There is no point in complaining about the weather, about your teammates not playing right. All you can do is go out there and do the best you can to score a goal.

Why not utilise the life that you have and create something marvellous?

Contemplating death makes you understand how precious this present moment is. The present never comes back. Future is just a concept; it never exists, what exists is now.

Awareness of death makes you feel liberated. Why will you not do something without thinking about what others might think of you? You are going to die one day. That day, the things that you are scared of won’t matter. All your problems just won’t matter, so invest your time in something that makes you happy.

The more you think about the inevitable death the more liberated you will be. Contemplating death makes you grateful for everything you have, everything you think, and all the experiences.

Look around for a second, look at the trees, the birds, and the people. There will come a time when everything that you see now will not exist, so every second spent with it is precious.

We are all going towards death, then why not say things that you never dared to say, forgiving the people with whom in the past you had negative experiences, and being grateful to people who had always been with you and had positively changed your life.

Becoming aware of your mortality is an awakening experience. It might help you in living your life authentically and entirely, and perhaps for the first time, you will truly be free.

