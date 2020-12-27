Conquering the fear of flying

Shaking off the ‘flight or fight’ mode

An article in The Washington Post says about 40% of the general American population reports some fear of flying. Aerophobia transcends first-time flying. For some, the scariest part is the take-off or landing, for others, it’s the cruise, and for the rest, it could be the countdown to the departure date.

Whatever it might be, this fear can ruin a family vacation, business trip or honeymoon. Even after getting off the flight, say to an exotic paradise, it takes some time for the body to shake off its “flight or fight” mode. And as time draws closer to the return trip, fear creeps back in.

I remember my weary husband dozing off the moment he settled into his window seat during the red-eye flight commencing our honeymoon. Some are natural flyers. For others, all attempts to master one’s fear fail at the sheer sight of aircraft. All rational premeditations, mental cheat-sheets and relaxation techniques crumble easily as such monstrous contraptions with wings beckon tenderly to your inmost soul to swallow you whole, bounce you in its belly and then drop you from 38,000 feet.

However, such is the case of all phobias — the microphone on the podium, the mathematics assignment or the forlorn elevator ride — can daunt an otherwise mundane task and fetter confidence.

It’s under relatable circumstances, Neville Chamberlain, the man who pursued a policy to appease Hitler, becomes a hero for anxious flyers. No, he is not an aerophobe.

Chamberlain was the Prime Minister of Britain in the years leading to the Second World War when Hitler’s belligerent political posturing and manic declarations had been unnerving Europe. Nobody wanted a war. Chamberlain who resolved to end the conflcit came up with a simple yet diplomatic plan. He wanted to fly to Germany and meet Hitler who was at his mountain retreat in Berchtesgaden, mano-a-mano.

Hitler, in late 1938, was a mystery. Was Hitler someone who could be negotiated with? Would he respect agreements and process the political-economic outcome of another World War rationally?

Chamberlain had little choice but to find out by himself. When Hitler agreed to meet him, Chamberlain set out on a gloomy September morning to take his first flight. He remained calm. Historians even talk of the plane flying into heavy weather near Munich.

For aerophobes, I believe, it promises hope. His first flight flew resolutely into enemy territory and bore the burden of brokering world peace with a mad man. Chamberlain promises hope, inspiration and unflinching courage even to the most jittery air traveller.

