Conquer your fears

stop hand of teenager, sign of discrimination or anti violence symbol. Stop abusing violence. Young child bondage, violence, terrified, fearful child, Human Rights Day concept. black and white image.

06 February 2022 00:51 IST

Otherwise, it can constrict your talent, potential

We all have enormous dreams and goals. Though we invest remarkable amounts of time, put in hard work, possess proficient qualities and skills, the fear about someone or something puts a pause to the revelation of our talent and potential and makes it hard to reach the road of success.

However, fear becomes essential sometimes to safeguard oneself from desperate circumstances. But when its proportion exceeds, it is vital to learn and practise the techniques to handle and overcome fear. First, try figuring out the nature of fear and pen down its causes. By now, you have reached half-way because you have gained clarity over the issue and started to look out for befitting measures to confront the fright.

Whenever you feel panicky, feel free to express your fear to a reliable person who can help you look at the problem from a different perspective and extend support and guidance. If you fear about something which falls within your control, steps can be taken to resolve the problem. For instance, students constantly fear about their performance in exams. Such stress in the long run may result in severe physical and psychological issues such as sleeplessness, anxiety and the inability to digest petty failures and rejections. This is the point when parents must instil confidence and motivate their children.

Advertising

Advertising

Note that you are losing out on peace and happiness when fearing about things that does not fall under your control. Whatever has to happen will happen and so move ahead with an attitude of acceptance. One can extract optimum advantage by preparing with courage to battle the haunting factor as it will build self-confidence that paves space for personal development and supplies the strength to tackle complications. A few years ago, I was quite hesitant to speak in English. But now, I have developed myself to write and speak in English fluently without errors. Treat fear as an opportunity for growth and never allow it to conquer you.

Feed yourself with positive affirmations (I’m strong, I can do it) every day with belief which will yield you productive results as proven by research. Visualising your goals is a key to overcome fear, preparing the brain to procure the sources required to accomplish one’s desires.

indhuja.nagarajan@gmail.com