Confronting racism

It’s closer to home than we think!

Discrimination based on the colour of skin is not new to me. It happens even inside families. When young, all my cousins could wear kohl daily, but I was not allowed to do so as it made me look darker. The colour choices for my outfits were limited as not much suited my skin hue.

My mother’s biggest worry was how to get me married. My Ph.D. made me less eligible for marriage because the boys in our community were far less educated, and my skin colour made the situation worse. I understood her plight and her earnest attempts to make me look fairer because that is the society we lived in and neither of us could do anything to change it.

When I did get married, there were comments that at least I was educated and at least I was better looking than so and so. That devastated me.

Coming to Canada was a relief from that constant criticism over skin colour. The subtle racism that I faced here was easier to overlook as it was coming from strangers who had nothing personal against me. To be called “Paki” when going for walks was a little disheartening as I felt that people were ignorant.

The shock was when in a mall one day, some white youngsters came too close into my personal space and made racial comments. That broke my heart and I stopped going out on my own, except for work. This has continued until this day unless I absolutely have to and my husband can’t come along.

I am a shy person to begin with and that incident made me even more reserved. I am still not comfortable among new people as I don’t know how they would treat me.

Hiding insult

I tried to talk to people of my community about racism and was told it was all my perception. They had no such issues. I only figured out later that they considered an insult for themselves to accept the fact that they were discriminated against. They took pride in showing off that they were friends with many white people and actually gave them more importance than their non-white friends at gatherings. It just highlights our insecurities.

And fast forward to 2022. We all are acknowledging the fact that there is racism, however subtle or apparent it may be. In a multicultural society in some cities in Canada such as Toronto, at least a visible minority is not subject to racism the way we are in some smaller communities here.

Even then racism within the non-white community, let alone outside, is a daily occurrence. The second generation immigrants are hesitant in associating with the first generation immigrants as they wouldn’t want to be treated the same way. Every day at work, I know certain people don’t give me the same respect that they give to other staff in the same position even when it’s a simple matter of saying good morning. I am not acknowledged for my work the same way as other people are for far less. I sometimes get frustrated with this and sometimes just ignore it and move on. I know I have to work twice as hard to get half as much as a white person.

Not everything is that way though. Some people are really nice and understanding. They could be random encounters with a restaurant server, a cab driver or a store employee. My first worry when interacting with them all is always the same that I will be treated differently because of my colour or my accent. Those who are nice to me get a heartfelt thank you or a good review for their services and most of all for showing me the respect that I believe we all deserve.

Much work needs to be done at all levels of society to overcome the trauma that people like me go through daily.

