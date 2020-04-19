Collateral gains from a catastrophe

Every catastrophe leaves behind something to cheer, they say. Can the novel coronavirus be an exception? The virus is changing the way we live in many respects, even refining some of our inappropriate habits.

For instance, while counting currency notes or turning the pages of a book, many have the instinct to lick a finger and flick — an unhealthy habit that many of us had developed. It took the virus to put a full stop to the habit.

The virus has also added some civic sense inside public washrooms. Loud retching and open spitting and blowing of the nose have been the norm at washroom sinks. Little do we bother about the discomfort caused to others.

Thanks to the corona scare, sensible actions are now in place. It could be also due to the fall in footfall, but one only hopes that the good sense sustains. The Railways has removed the curtains from upper class coaches following the virus scare. The curtains were being used as towels to wipe hands, polish shoes and other unintended purposes, contaminating them.

Then, Namaste has regained respect with world leaders endorsing it. A Namaste is characterised by humility and honour. To look modern, we dumped it and embraced the hand shake, fist bump and high five. When touch points are looked at askance, the “no-contact” Namaste caught on. U.S. President Donald Trump has rightly said that India is ahead of the curve in combating the novel coronavirus as they greet with Namaste.

Washing hands and feet before entering home is another healthy habit that is making a comeback. Again it took an evil’s knock for it to get back into our lives.

Across cities, parties are being rescheduled. Unavoidable ones, such as weddings, happen with restricted audience — say, 50 in some cities.

Grand weddings have become a norm with parents putting all their life savings into the ceremonies and even taking loans. The virus scare has set an example for how parties can be conducted in a reasonable and responsible manner.

The virus is an enemy of humanity, but if we can learn good things during the pandemic, it will be all to the good.

ememkevi@gmail.com