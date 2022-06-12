Class pranksters

Some backbenchers were not only negligent of their studies but also notorious for wicked deeds

About four decades ago when we were high school students, almost all the teachers used to wear dhoti with Punjabi, the traditional dress of the Bengali, especially the humble teachers of Bengal. Though the students in those days had no standard uniform in most of the government-aided schools, the dhoti and Punjabi set seemed to have automatically been the dress code of the teachers. A few young teachers who wore shirts and trousers seemed out of keeping with the milieu of the school.

Corporal punishment used to be prevalent especially in boys’ schools in those days. As most of the teachers had been ingrained with the belief “spare the rod and spoil the child”, the schools then were nothing but “compulsory purgatory”. Naturally, most of the students would consider the teachers as formidable demons. Besides, the teachers would enjoy enough freedom to innovate on a variety of devices to perpetrate torture on the students as most of the guardians also cherished the idea that the more their wards received corporal punishment, the more they learned. Unlike today, the students dared not complain against the teachers, fearing more punishment from the guardians for disrespecting teachers who were then considered only second to parents.

Some backbenchers in our class were not only negligent of their studies but also notorious for wicked deeds. Their conceit knew no bounds if they could devise something innovative to disturb the class. Despite being beaten black and blue almost every day in every class, they would be not restrained from committing misdemeanors. Actually, they were incorrigible. It perhaps seemed to them that their day in school had been wasted if they were spared from corporal punishment on the part of the teachers.

One day our class teacher, who taught us Bengali, entered the classroom wearing a dhoti and Punjabi set as white as milk. After calling it a day when our Bengali teacher was about to leave the classroom, a student — who was a confirmed backbencher inspired by his tendency to wickedness, rushed to the door and sprayed ink from his fountain pen on the back of the teacher’s shirt. He did so because our Bengali teacher would not only thrash him for not doing the homework but also make him kneel on a small bed of gravel for little or no reason almost every day.

That backbencher was the wickedest student in the class. He was much senior to us as he had failed several times in every class. However, according to him, he was not promoted because the school wanted him on its football team as he was indisputably the best goalkeeper in the district. Many of us believed him for we found how he was pampered on the days of football matches, especially by our games teachers.

The next day, a terror loomed large in the class. We were quite sure that the “inky misdeed” had been discovered. But no one would dare disclose the name of the evildoer who was a terrible bully. As per our expectation, the Bengali teacher entered the class with a pair of canes instead of the one that he usually carried; signaling something was going to happen. We knew that he might apply an indiscriminate method of beating if he failed to detect the guilty student. But to our utter astonishment, he taught the class without a word about the previous day’s incident.

Just before a few minutes of calling it a day, he said that yesterday had been his birthday. He also said that he knew who spoiled his clothes as two students of the class had already informed him about who the culprit was. He added that now he could find a feather of a pigeon settled on the culprit’s head. Very often, feathers of pigeons would sail into the classroom as dozens of pigeons made their nests in the wide ventilators of the room. The Bengali teacher stared at the “confirmed backbencher” while relating all this.

Some teachers can find out the right culprits by instinct.

Our teacher narrated the event so convincingly that we all trusted him. Reflexively, we all turned our faces to discern the embarrassment along with apprehension in the face of the culprit and also the pigeon feather on his head. Even the students sitting on the front benches turned 180 degrees to see him. When the whole class was completely spellbound, the backbencher raised his right hand reflexively to remove the feather from his head.

But there was no feather on his head. The teacher had found him out. The backbencher stood up shuddering and begged the teacher’s pardon for committing such a mistake. Our teacher, perhaps being confident in his power of intelligence and conjecture, did not punish the boy hard, except for a few lashes on the palms. But we failed to detect the two whistleblowers as everyone in the class denied doing so. Later our Bengali teacher divulged the truth that he had just fabricated the story to detect the wrongdoer. The whole class was fooled.

