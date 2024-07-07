Chronicles of a steed

In popular culture, the motorcycle serves as a mascot for youth. But even at the height of my youth back in the 1970s, I was not a fan. I was terrified of speed, but I needed something that would carry me faster than my two legs. I settled for a scooter. In my mind, they were gentler, almost feminine, compared with the testosterone-heavy image of motorcycles. LML Vespa NV 150 was the new kid on the block. I took a loan to mobilise the princely sum of about ₹15,000 to buy it.

As I was not a confident rider, I requested a friend to accompany me to the showroom. The joy of returning home on my very own two-wheeler crumbled when we encountered a commotion on the road. The police were frantically redirecting traffic to give way to a passing dignitary. My brand new scooter without a registration number caught the police inspector’s attention. He shouted at us and ordered us to move the vehicle to the side of the road. This was police high-handedness at its worst, and I said as much. Now irate, the policeman ordered a constable to seize my dear Vespa, fresh from the showroom, and take it to the police station. I felt as though my bride was being snatched away by goons.

My friend and I stood there shell-shocked and bereft of any ideas as to what to do next. Suddenly I remembered the City Police Commissioner. He was my senior at college. A few months ago, we had bumped into each other. I treated him to one of the best dosas in the country at a venerable restaurant in Kochi. Those past associations gave me the courage to visit his office and narrate the policeman’s misdeeds. He summoned the policeman. The policeman stood his ground and explained to his boss that I had sullied the reputation of the entire Kerala Police by alleging high-handedness. Back in those days, the practice was to take the delivery of a new vehicle from the showroom and apply for registration later. The Commissioner told us not to drive the scooter without registration and requested the officer to release the vehicle.

The scooter gradually became an integral part of our family. It gave us years of happy rides. I remember only one skirmish. My wife, two young children, and I were on our way to Sunday Mass. Without warning, the driver of a Maruti 800 took a sharp U-turn and hit us. There were no injuries, but we were shaken. I have always felt that the most vulnerable group in India is a young family with children on a two-wheeler on our treacherous roads. God must stretch the limits of his benevolence to protect them.

My scooter had the rare, once-in-a-lifetime privilege of graduating from carrying passengers to becoming a passenger. One day, we visited India Gate. As dusk settled on us, we decided to leave. But wait, the key to the scooter was missing! The consensus was not to leave the scooter overnight, unattended. After some out-of-the-box thinking, we decided to hire two autorickshaws, one for the scooter and the other one for the family.

I remember yet another incident. One afternoon, I took my scooter to nearby Connaught Place. As I did not return after several hours, my wife and son came to the balcony and stood there waiting for me. After a while, they saw a stranger pushing my scooter inside the gate of our apartment building. They feared the worst. My son rushed downstairs. I walked in, unharmed. That was the first and only time my scooter broke down.

My Vespa was sidelined after we bought a Maruti 800. Not long after, the Maruti was stolen right under our noses, as we slept. I felt as if I had lost a vital organ. The Vespa resumed her prime position in our family, returning to her glory days. I no longer own the Vespa but she still brings a smile. We were young, we had places to go, and we had the best way possible to get there.

