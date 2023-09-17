Choosing the best

September 17, 2023 02:49 am | Updated September 16, 2023 10:48 pm IST

In life, all of us come across situations in which we have to make a choice — for instance, between options that offer immediate pleasure and investments intended to result in a better future. Proponents of instant gratification say choosing the former never excludes the latter from eventually happening, whereas the advocates for delayed gratification, who pride themselves to be circumspect, say if you opt for enjoyment now, you are more likely to have a miserable life in the years ahead. So, who is right?

Numerous reasons and examples are listed by each faction to support its ideology. “Slow and steady wins the race” arising from “the tortoise and the hare” story and Warren Buffet’s investment successes are cited by the delaying group. Knowing what gratifies you by experiencing it now will propel you to achieve bigger things in life to fuel that satisfaction, say the instantaneous group. They even go as far as to ask, “What if you die tomorrow?”

One might say students who work hard to obtain good grades and acquire valuable skillsets have chosen the route of delayed gratification. But studying itself could be gratifying to some of these children. They are more likely to end up having a well-set life in the future, though it is not a given. However, whilst buried in their books, they may have had to forgo the little fun things that other children were doing. These others were living in the moment, quenching their thirst for gratification instantaneously. Delayed or instant, these are not rigid and exclusive groupings as many side with one or the other numerous times. It is situation-specific and person-specific — overall it is absolutely subjective.

Regardless of the stance taken by these contrasting elements, one must remember to use one’s own sane judgment while choosing between the two. Make a list of all the pros and cons for both options. But, remember this. Whatever you do decide, gratification is otherwise guaranteed. The question of what gratifies you and when you want it is totally up to you.

ADVERTISEMENT

surajnagarajaiah@gmail.com

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.