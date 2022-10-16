Cherishing solitude

In solitude, free and appeased. | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

“Why do you talk so little?” “Why are you always so taciturn?” “Don’t you like people?”

These are a few questions many people have asked me at different stages of my life. I never really had a proper answer to any of those questions. But I attempted to ascertain one.

Amid the ambiguity of the process, I commenced observing or instead juxtaposing my behaviour with others (especially my classmates).

For most of my classmates, the playground and the canteen served as their neck of the woods. In contrast, I loved to nab some “me-time” in the library.

During vacations, they chose to go out for a movie while I preferred to be alone — at home to binge-watch web series.

Even today, they plan to gossip for hours at a cafe. On the other hand, in the evening, I get a coffee and hang out by myself in my backyard garden. No talking, no gossip, only listening to the birds chirping.

I figured out that their definition of “fun” differs from mine. Others love to be with people and can’t live without talking to them. That is how they release their tensions and anxieties.

On the contrary, I never felt the need for someone (unless the person was too close to me) to be with me when I was anxious or disturbed.

These observations made me realise that I like to spend more time with myself. I want myself as my companion more than anyone else. I like to walk in my “solitude”. That is where I feel free and appeased, where I feel complete and confident, and where I love myself the most.

Solitude fabricates a space of ultimate tranquillity for me.

Now back to those “frequently asked questions”, I would like to say that I don’t speak a lot because silence has its story to narrate, and I am more fascinated to listen to that. I don’t detest being with people, but I treasure my “solitude” more than anything else.

