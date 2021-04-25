Cherish joyful moments

25 April 2021 05:22 IST

Talking about our problems is our greatest addiction. Break the habit

“Talking about our problems is our greatest addiction. Break the habit. Talk about your joys.” I came across this quote recently. By and large, humankind, irrespective of their nationality and culture talk or think mostly about their problems. This habit ruins time, peace of mind, health and relationships. Its easier to mention “Talk about your joys” than practising it in day-to-day life. It’s more so with life’s uncertainties due to COVID-19.

The issue is we not only forget our joyful moments, rather we encounter problems in identifying those small “joys” of life! As we are overwhelmed with the thought process of not so happy moments, we used to wait for things to get better.

How to identify, choose and cherish those joyful moments?

Advertising

Advertising

The key is to look for opportunities (however minute it is) of happiness in the present moment we are in right now. Don’t wait for things to get easier, simpler, better. Life will always be complicated. Look for small opportunities for happiness in the moment you are in right now. Otherwise, you might run out of time. We cannot control our circumstances, but we can replace our reactions and emotions with better responses. Right now is the only moment any of us is guaranteed. Take a deep breath and look around right now. Your life, your happiness is here in the now. Slow down and stop chasing happiness in the future. It is here in the present moment. Feel the experiences of life in the “here and now”.

Stop focusing on big events — vacation plans, holidays, weekend plans — and start looking for joy in the small moments that happen in everyday life. Appreciate some of the simple pleasures of life. Enjoy the little things like the smell of freshly ground coffee, joy of reading a good book, a quiet walk in the woods, or a chance to connect with your family while you make dinner. Gratitude for the simple beauty found within “the everyday” brings joy. Listening and watching little ones bring in immense joy. Taking a walk, doing an exercise routine, yoga and meditation will bring in joy for sure.

Smiling brings us joy and keeps us in the present. Whether it’s on your own face or someone else’s, a smile has a contagious quality about it. Scientists call it facial mimicry and it has been linked to influencing emotions in others as well as in yourself. There is definitely a mind-body connection. So when you find yourself to be swallowed up by negativity or frustration, force yourself to smile and feel that smile. Smiling helps shift your mood when necessary. It helps you feel joy more often.

Keep life simple! Show some compassion. Helping others is an easy way to feel joy. Being able to empathise with others promotes understanding and acceptance while encouraging kindness. It feels good to do something nice for someone else.

Be grateful. Gratitude creates joy by producing a feeling of contentment. When you’re content with the things and people in your life, you have the opportunity to recognise the joy that is right there in front of you.

joyatwin@gmail.com