Changing tastes: Down food memory lane...

During a chat, my cousin in the United States was telling me about a potluck party she had that evening. Since potluck parties require each guest to bring one dish, her share was the vegetarian version of lasagna, the Italian delicacy. The idea was to improvise and prepare vegetarian versions of popular multicuisine fare. The starter comprised vegetarian puffs. Then there were the popular international dishes, quesadilla (Mexican), pasta and lasagna (Italian), noodles and fried rice (Chinese and Thai) and a few more surprise items. For dessert there was gulaab jamun.

I am neither health freak nor foodie, but enjoy cooking and relish food. When it comes to eating, I have my own rules of moderation, however delicious the food.

My thoughts went back to those days, decades ago, when a feast for special guests was ceremoniously called ‘dinner’, irrespective of whether it was during day or night. In vegetarian communities it used to be always home-cooked, traditional, authentic Tamil Nadu menu, with special items such as semiya paayasam, potato roast, sambar with small onions, vada, along with the regular items of rice, rasam, and so on. Except for variations such as semiya payasam getting replaced by javvarisi (sago) payasam, tomato rasam by a somewhat spicy Mysore rasam, a home-cooked feast was standardised, till we, the young women of my period, took over the reins of the kitchen.

It was the time when inter-State migration and job-oriented movement within India was gaining momentum and the indigenous specialities of other States were finding their way into kitchens to replace certain familiar choices of the standardised vegetarian dishes. The women kept expanding, fine-tuning the culinary skills and found thrill and challenge in proving their mettle.

The North Indian items of roti, phulka, different varieties of stuffed parathas and side dishes made with paneer and mushroom and so on became extremely popular and all-time favourites, and the chaat items like samosa, pani puri, bhel puri, and so on became instant hits with the people, especially youngsters, and were sought after by people on the move and as in-between meal fillers.

We made a distinct difference in the items served, distinguishing between lunch and dinner. The lunch specials still contained items that reflected the native flavour. The semiya payasam was getting replaced by the richer and creamy paal payasam, and so on, but the onion sambar retained its place in the main course.

It is the dinner-time feasts that offered a lot of scope to try out new dishes. With the women's magazines introducing cookery columns, I remember the excitement of preparing a new dish with the recipe book in one hand. And when it came out really well, then that became my signature dish in subsequent dinners.

This was also the time when popular restaurants and eateries sprang up with branches all over, and eating out during weekends became a norm, providing the opportunity to taste a plethora of new dishes.

Global migration gradually brought in continental and oriental gourmets too that delighted the connoisseurs. And a trend, in tune with the socio-economic status changes, came into vogue, with most of the people opting to entertain guests at swanky restaurants where a range of choices was available and the women got a respite from the kitchen.

All said, there is a downside to this phenomenal mix-up of the food culture. The whole world cycles around its own changes and a point of saturation becomes inevitable at some stage. When that happens, it tends to start all over again, and sets in motion a wave of changes.

A young member of our family, living abroad, managing a career and kids, with little options for outside help, lamented about how every time there was a party she had to rack her brains to orchestrate a novelty and had to look up the cookery blogs for recipe tips. And by the time everything was ready, she can’t help thinking, ‘won’t it be easier if we could unlearn everything and go back to those days when our mothers and grandmothers seemed to have had a simpler and hassle-free way of entertaining guests.’ Is that the voice of one or many?

newshara@yahoo.com