Changing flight plan

October 22, 2023

In the 1980s, flying was a status symbol. You would proudly tell your friends, “I’m off to fly.” They would drive you to the airport. Job offers came with “eligibility to fly” for top executives — the real high-flyers!

Ticketing and tagging were a workout. I would carry booklets of Air India tickets, planning like a pro because I flew over 15 days a month. Once, I forgot the right booklet, so I flew back home (it was only 3 km away), no stress! It was a privilege for the chosen few.

But now, it’s a breeze! Blink, and you are through to baggage security. No more baggage ID parades; your bags are VIPs! You don’t even need tags. Remember when they would stamp your hand baggage? I had marched back to security for a stamp, wondering if the X-ray machine knew its stuff. Thankfully, tech and staff have improved — it’s a smoother ride!

The lounge experience is a tale of two eras. Back then, it was a VIP club with coloured cardholders: silver, gold, platinum. Flashing those cards was your golden ticket to the restaurant. I had hobnobbed with movie stars, cricket legends, and top tycoons, taken pictures with them, and even sealed business deals. It was practically a networking paradise.

But now, it’s a feeding frenzy. Credit card holders, with just a token charge, swarm the food counters. Finding an empty seat is like a treasure hunt. Lounge authorities are getting creative to keep us at bay. “Sorry, sir, your flight is more than three hours away.” Shoo! Can you believe it? A decade ago, that was unthinkable.

Times sure have changed, and so has the lounge game!

Ah, the on-board experience, what a roller-coaster of change! Some airlines have waved goodbye to business class, and now, a few extra inches of leg space is like treasure for the privileged travellers. Remember the warm welcome we used to get? Chocolates and cotton for your ears as you settled into your seat — pure luxury! But then came an airline with the strapline “Simplyfly”, and suddenly, cold sandwiches became the norm, and we found ourselves at the mercy of the crew. How times have flown!

And speaking of landing, it’s like a race these days. The plane barely touches down, and people leap out of their seats as if they are in a rush to catch the last train out of town. Flight attendants turn into shepherds, herding the restless flock and shouting, “Stay seated”. It’s like a scene from a chaotic Mumbai suburban train ride. People start yanking their luggage from the overhead bins, sometimes knocking the poor soul below on the head.

Who would have thought flying could be so entertaining?

I can’t help but wonder that one day airlines with DGCA approval will unveil an innovative idea to have all passengers travel standing, tethered to vertical bars, at least for short flights? It might sound absurd, but in the quest to fit more passengers and claim to minimise the carbon footprint per head when seat space is shrinking to make room for a couple of extra rows, such an unconventional approach might not be too far-fetched!

Picture it: You walk onto the plane, find your designated vertical bar, strap yourself in, and prepare for a “standing-room-only” adventure in the skies. Who needs legroom anyway when you can enjoy the view from your pole position?

It might sound like a joke today, but in the world of air travel, you never know what is around the corner. Stay tuned for the day when we all become “pole flyers”.

Until then, buckle up, keep your luggage stashed safely, and enjoy the flight — whether you are seated, standing, or suspended from the ceiling.

venkat.kuppuswamy@lrqa.com

