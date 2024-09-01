Celebrating Hanami

I was bitten by travel bug the moment I learned about the mesmerising Japanese Hanami. I got a chance to learn Japanese for work and with that, a new world was unveiled for me and it was there I learnt about Hanami. Japanese people cherish and celebrate their seasons. Hanami, which means flower viewing, is a celebration of spring. It is celebrated from end of March to early May. At this time, the cherry blossom trees all over Japan are in full bloom, painting the nation in soft pink hues. It is a sight to behold and the Japanese celebrate the blooming of Sakura (cherry blossom) trees, by having parties or picnics under the blooming trees, to welcome and enjoy the season.

The moment I learnt about this, I googled about Hanami and I saw some of the most sublime pictures with Mount Fuji in the background. I wanted to catch a flight then and there and visit Japan to see the marvel myself. However, there were petty issues such as passport and money. Having a slim bank balance, I left it graciously (read grudgingly) at that and moved on with life.

I have been Hanami-ing (pardon me for murdering the English language) for the past two years now and it has completely changed my life. You might think that I won a lottery perhaps and went to Japan. But, me being a true blue Indian, I choose the Jugaad way, that is, I started viewing the delightful Indian Hanami.

Hanami, in its essence, is to stop for a moment and deeply feel, with all your senses, the soothing beauty of nature at its glory. Last year, in May, I was commuting to office in the morning and I stopped at a traffic light and was mentally preparing the never-ending to-do list of work and suddenly I looked upon the roadside yellow Gulmohar tree. For a moment, I really looked it and I was in awe of the cheery flowers in the tree and the floral blanket underneath. As if, it was asking me to sit down and enjoy its beauty. Suddenly, it dawned upon me, that, this is Hanami as well. It is indeed funny that we never appreciate the glorious wealth and beauty that we have and instead look at the grass on the other side with envy.

From there on, I started to view Hanami everywhere I go. The Gulmohar and laburnum trees bewitched me with their beauty. Even the local park seemed to be partaking in the spring competition and I realised, how many Gulmohar trees it had and the ephemeral beauty that I was missing out all these years. Sadly, all good things come to an end and towards June, all the flowers withered and the trees faded back to being background music. Life moves on and I went about my life.

Not even a week later, I started seeing a new wave of Hanami, this time, it was the dawn of red Gulmohar tree Hanami. To my utter the delight, now the city was painted in red and a red carpet (literally and figuratively!) was rolled for Hanami.

For eight months of the year, these trees simply exist in the background and we pass them indifferently. But for those few months, they jubilantly announce the arrival of summer with their blooms and bring soothing joy along with them. I personally felt my stress melt away and I was always in better spirits, after experiencing their mesmerising beauty.

In the run-of-the-mill life, we are all robotically chasing dreams, without taking a breath or actually looking around us. We are mindlessly connected to technology and are increasingly getting disconnected from Nature. Let’s regain our lost connection, one step at a time, by taking a moment to appreciate Nature in its vibrant glory. It is not going to cost us anything, but it will definitely bring in the sense of gratitude for our earth and Mother Nature.

