Celebrate menopause

Historically, the cultural narrative surrounding post-menopause women in India has been one of withdrawal. Menopause was seen as the point at which a woman retreats from the public eye, resigning herself to a quieter, often invisible role within the household. In some traditional homes, they were seen primarily as caregivers for their grandchildren or as the keepers of family traditions. While respected in these roles, their personal desires and ambitions were often ignored or considered irrelevant.

Menopause was also framed as an end — not just of a woman’s fertility but also vitality and social relevance. Indian culture, which places a premium on youth and fertility, often left older women feeling sidelined. This cultural attitude was even more pronounced in rural areas, where access to healthcare and information about menopause was limited, and where talking openly about this natural transition was discouraged.

Though the modern era has brought in some changes, with more open conversations about menopause in urban spaces, many of these stigmas persist, especially in rural areas. Many still view post-menopause women as “past their prime”, adding to a sense of invisibility and emotional isolation for those undergoing this transition.

Change the view

It’s high time for Indian society to shift its view of menopause radically. Rather than seeing it as an end, recognise menopause for what it truly is: the beginning of a new chapter in a woman’s life. This life stage offers women the freedom to focus on themselves, their passions, and their potential. With the end of their reproductive years, women can embrace new roles that are not defined by family expectations or societal norms.

Menopause should be seen as a time of empowerment and self-discovery, when women can reinvent themselves and contribute to society in new, meaningful ways. This new narrative should not just be confined to urban and privileged spaces but should also extend to rural women who often face additional barriers to reclaiming their identities post-menopause.

Challenging journey

For homemakers, the journey through menopause can be particularly challenging. They often have spent their entire lives caring for their families, with little attention to their own desires and ambitions. Menopause, however, offers them an opportunity to refocus on themselves and explore new avenues of growth and fulfilment.

In rural areas, women often lack access to information and resources that could help them understand the changes they are going through. This makes menopause a time of uncertainty and fear rather than a time of empowerment. However, with increasing awareness and education, they can be encouraged to embrace this new phase of life with confidence. Local women’s groups, NGOs, and health workers play a critical role in creating awareness of menopause and helping women navigate this transition.

One of the most important steps to changing the narrative around menopause is education. Rural women should have access to information that demystifies menopause and provides them with practical ways to manage the physical and emotional changes. Health camps, community meetings, and women’s collectives can help spread this knowledge, empowering women to take charge of their health.

Menopause often marks the end of a woman’s child-rearing responsibilities, leaving her with more time for personal growth. This is an ideal time for women — especially homemakers and rural women — to pursue skill development and explore ways to achieve financial independence. Programmes that offer training in small-scale businesses, crafts, and local enterprises can help women create new livelihoods and contribute economically to their families and communities.

Post-menopause women possess a wealth of life experience that can be shared with younger generations. Encouraging these women to take on leadership roles in their communities can give them a renewed sense of purpose. They can mentor younger women, become advocates for social issues, and participate in local governance or cooperative societies.

Menopause can be a time of emotional upheaval, especially for women who feel isolated or undervalued. Counselling services and peer support groups can provide these women with a safe space to express their feelings and receive emotional validation. Mental health initiatives specifically targeting rural women and homemakers are essential to helping them embrace menopause as a positive life transition.

To fully embrace menopause as a new beginning, Indian society must move beyond the patriarchal idea that a woman’s worth is tied to her reproductive abilities or her youth. Women at every stage of life have something valuable to offer. Menopause is an opportunity for women to step into their power, pursue long-overdue dreams, and redefine their contributions to their families and communities.

Popular culture has begun to portray this shift in perspective, showing that menopause is not just about biological changes but also about an emotional transformation. This kind of narrative is vital in reshaping how we view menopausal women — not as individuals in decline but as women beginning a new journey of empowerment and self-expression.

As October is World Menopause Awareness Month, let us shift the conversation around menopause in India.

Rather than perpetuating the narrative of decline, let us focus on the opportunities this life stage offers. For homemakers and rural women, menopause can be the start of something truly liberating — an opportunity to reclaim their time, pursue their passions, and make a renewed impact on their communities.

Menopause is not the end of vitality or relevance; it is the beginning of a vibrant, renewed sense of self. It is time to break the cultural silence, embrace this transition, and support women in creating new, fulfilling lives after menopause.

