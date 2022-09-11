Celebrate all milestones

The idea that only executives in their thirties and forties attending meetings in glass-panelled boardrooms can change the world is simply amusing. | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Small talk is as inevitable to parties as a hangover in the morning after you go on a night-out. All my strategies to cling on to the four people that I actually know at the party usually fail, and I eventually find myself in the company of a stranger, making small talk.

The friend of a friend of a friend that I just met and I start talking. It’s the usual self-introduction at first, our voices struggling to trump the crescendo of music blaring from the room. Despite the interruptions, we managed to talk.

I said I’m a writer, and he asked what publications I write for. I have written a few over the years for both student newspapers and regular ones, but at that time, what came to my mind first was the Glasgow Guardian, the student newspaper of the University of Glasgow. I had really enjoyed working as the culture columnist for the Glasgow Guardian. It was an enthusiastic team, and my relationship with the newspaper, much like other newspapers, was a sort of give-and-take. I contributed articles, but I also gained a lot by reading. I learned about new books, films, concepts, and ideas. In the film Dead Poets Society, Robin Williams says, “No matter what anybody tells you, words and ideas can change the world.”

The paper was my looking glass for the world, and I was constantly in awe of my peers from Glasgow University, their writing, their perspectives, their ambitions, and their well-defended arguments. This is why I was confounded when the stranger at the party immediately dismissed “student journalism” with a look of “That’s not the real deal, though”. “Real” writing I presume would be writing for the big names, for national and international publications with recognisable names. I clarified that I had also been published by a national newspaper quite a few times and he seemed immediately convinced that now, I was a “real” writer.

But this perspective is problematic on many accounts. First, it underestimates the importance of student journalism. Across the world, we are seeing a shift where young people’s voices are being heard and valued on a range of topics. This is perhaps most apparent in climate change activism, where young people are leading the movement and calling for governments and large, exploitative corporations to take immediate action instead of denying climate science.

Another example is the story of a 17-year-old girl in the U.K., Amika George, who started the “free periods” campaign to end period poverty. Her campaign resulted in free period products in all English schools. So the idea that only executives in their thirties and forties attending meetings in glass-panelled boardrooms can change the world is simply amusing.

Quantifying talent

Second, the fact that the stranger seemed appeased when I mentioned national publications is problematic. It reminds me of the time when someone asked me if I have won any swimming tournaments, when I said that I swim. This attitude of constantly having to quantify someone’s talent is not specific to India, but it is certainly ingrained in the minds of many Indians. As a populous country with limited college admission seats, a competitive spirit is sown into children from a young age. However, not all talent needs to be measured by success. Not all hobbies need to be done in the most perfect manner, with the aim of winning laurels.

Hobbies and passions are important for our personal growth and mental well being. But even while discussing something that is enjoyable, many people who feel inadequate themselves, attempt to make you feel inadequate too. Nothing is good enough for such people, no mountain you crossed is a big enough feat. But the truth is every little milestone is worth celebrating, and everything that you are passionate about is worth pursuing, no matter how good at it you are.

