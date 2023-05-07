Catching them young

May 07, 2023 02:44 am | Updated May 03, 2023 02:44 am IST

Vadu Manga! The raw, small, beautifully shaped very tender stage of mango in its primary form. From many mango trees, such small tender ones are likely to fall on their own. But those would have been invariably damaged in some form. But see those which are taken off the tree with their stems intact in dark green shade in enticing and inviting shapes. They are, sometimes, with thick skin. Doesn’t matter, just bite and see, it would be wonderful! The right amount of tang and bitterness blended in the right proportion by nature. In my opinion, the rotund ones are slightly tastier than the lengthy types.

These are to be washed well and soaked with sufficient, even a little excess amount of raw salt (not powder) in traditional porcelain jars or a fairly big vessel. After a day or two, add turmeric powder with mustard seeds ground nicely and allow the contents to age with intermittent mixing preferably with a wooden ladle.

Nowadays many people prefer to add chilli powder too. But, I am not quite in favour of that.

But, start tasting the ones in good shape with a slightly shrunken outer skin because of the osmosis of brine giving a salty tart taste.

Normally, it is said vadu manga is a good companion only for curd or butter milk rice.

But, I don’t think so. Vadu manga goes well with every vegetarian item we eat right from sambar rice. So spicy and so delicious. But, alas, it is available during only one season that is during April. Mylapore markets display maavadu by many vendors. Once it was measured in big vertical tumbler-like measures. Now it is sold in kilos. Well, quite expensive when you compare the price of these delicate raw small mangoes with other vegetables.

But, I don’t mind it. Because the taste is just heavenly.

