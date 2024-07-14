Catching the trend

The world is changing at a rapid pace today and people are getting themselves into a constant change of events. Starting from fashion and music to the old Dalgona coffee challenge, there’s no end to what fad comes next in the form of social media trends and viral challenges.

These trends have many faces. They give us a feeling that we belong somewhere in this vast and connected world. Doing a dance challenge or adding fashionable clothes to the wardrobe can make one feel validated and accepted. But it is this sense of belonging that often has strings attached.

For some individuals, trend-chasing becomes their everything. There is always another meme, slang word or challenge that they must know about; otherwise, they will be riddled with anxiety because they feel left out (FOMO). When trying so hard to be relevant, a person might need to remember who they are or what they value most.

The older generation may think that following trends is a waste of time and rude; thus, they alienate young people who feel like no one understands them or appreciates them. In addition, brands and influencers commodify fashion, making the situation even more complex. Often trends are sponsored with products or through placements on videos, this blurs what’s considered real from what’s commercial.

It is impossible to overstate how much trend culture affects mental health. The constant need for approval in likes, comments, and followers can leave one feeling inadequate and unsure of oneself. Moreover, anxiety and depression can be fuelled when individuals feel they must represent a flawless self-image online. There have been cases where people become so addicted to social media that it worsens their mental state if not already bad enough.

The question is: who benefits from the social media trends? Undoubtedly, huge profits can be made by social media giants during viral trends. They use this interesting content to increase user involvement and viewership which in the end becomes profitable advertising revenue. Influencers and creators also take advantage of these trends to gain more followers strategically, then later monetise their Internet fame through sponsorships as well as endorsements. Brands also take advantage of them by coming up with marketing campaigns that tap into youth culture trends effectively touching their desired audience.

In this ultimate process of chasing, we become the ultimate commodities. Our data, attention, and online activities are constantly tracked with the ultimate motive to target advertisements and influence our decisions.

As we deal with this and strike a balance in our society, let us find a balance between fads, individuality, and merchandising. Fads and trends can be exciting and unifying but we should not forget ourselves or compromise mental wellness. By staying self-aware and thinking critically, people can enjoy trends while still holding onto their core values and unique personalities.

