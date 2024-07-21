Caring for all animals

As the mother of a baby born a day after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, it has been a scary experience right from Day One seeing what sort of a world I have brought my child into. Two years later, as I scout around for schools for him, with the reality constantly reminding me of the violence tens of thousands of children face across the world, it becomes even more clear to me that we must help our children to become compassionate adults. From the first time I cradled my child, I was filled with fierce love and a burning desire to create a better world for him and millions of others to grow up in.

With my background as an animal protection advocate, it is natural that I want these children to inherit not only India’s connection with animals but also the progress that our generation has made to curtail and eliminate some of the worst cruelties facing animals. These creatures are not just part of our landscape; they are woven into the very fabric of our society. But the current state of animal welfare laws falls short, particularly for those who can least afford it. And here I speak not as an advocate but as a mother, and most mothers want the same thing — a bright future for their children. For the sake of our children and a more just India, stricter animal welfare laws are essential.

Climate action is being talked about now more than ever, and we often forget that animals and the most marginalised people are the most vulnerable of us all when it comes to climate change and its rippling effects. However, our conversations on preserving the natural habitat and the animals for whom it is home, are not only ignored but also disdained. For animals on the street, farmed, in the wild, in laboratories, enmeshed in conflict or in crisis, the way we respond and the things we do to secure their continued existence are of utmost importance. Stricter animal welfare laws will ensure these creatures are treated with respect, fostering a harmonious coexistence that benefits all. They can also help to produce a cleaner environment, healthier communities, and a more compassionate society for our children to inherit.

Regrettably, our current laws do little to ignite in us a sense of compassion or for that matter, even a sense of fear of repercussions for acts of cruelty to animals. A draft of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Bill, 2022, approved by the Cabinet of the previous government, has yet to be tabled because of the stereotypical sidelining of animal welfare as a policy concern.

The brunt of inadequate animal welfare laws often falls on those who are the most vulnerable, whether human or animal. Animals have often been known as being the first victims of violence, followed by children. Additionally, those who are often at the receiving end of violence or accused of it, are often from marginalised communities. But this is about individual cruelty. Institutionalised cruelties are overlooked too. Stronger legal deterrents can help prevent the exploitation of animals for profit, an issue that often disproportionately impacts marginalised populations, and hold industries accountable for higher standards of ethics.

Studies have long shown a disturbing link between animal cruelty and violence against humans. There are examples across the world including some of the most infamous serial rapists and murderers.

When our children see violence glorified, they will want to emulate that — something we have been witnessing on social media. Besides, what space do we intend to create for our children who are already witnessing heightened levels of cruelty and hatred across the world? This is an opportunity and a duty for our generation to give compassion and peace a chance over abuse and indifference. Do we not see this as something well within our potential to accomplish? Stricter animal welfare laws, implemented effectively, can deter cruelty, potentially creating a safer environment for everyone. It’s a ripple effect of compassion, starting with animals and extending to protect our children and future generations.

Imagine a world where animals are treated cruelly — people kicking animals who come in their way or making a bonfire of animals — and cruelty is normalised. If there was no law, this would all go unpunished and be a reality. India has a strong foundation with the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act (PCA), 1960. But for how long should we rest on laurels? There has been a demand from the people, asking for a better law, only for it to be postponed and ignored.

As the Indian government aims to put India on the map and make it more popular and successful, an effective legal system deeply imbued with compassion and justice is a must. The people of the country must be heard. Animal welfare is not merely about petting an animal or going on a safari and taking a photograph, those are just the added benefits. Animal welfare is about creating a better world where a compassionate society not only treats animals well and protects them from harm but is also able to widen that circle of compassion to others.

As mothers, including non-human animal mothers, we protect those in their most vulnerable states. If we can keep children who are completely dependent on us safe and alive as we raise them, with no prior experience, what is the role of our government? Should our government not help us to ensure the safety and well-being of our precious children and the precious offspring of non-human animals too? Don’t they all deserve to have a better world to live in? Is it too much to ask for to get a law that is effective in deterring cruelty towards animals? Is it too much to desire for India to be a more compassionate society? If not India, then who? If not now, then when?

