Call of the wild

January 01, 2023

The ever-increasing crop depredations and human casualties portray a grim picture of human-wildlife conflicts in Kerala. There are distressing reports of elephants entering human habitations in the central and eastern parts of the State and of cattle lifting by big cats in the northern district of Wayanad.

There is unfounded speculation that forest officials are hatching diabolic designs to get populated areas demarcated as tiger reserves and to coerce the public to opt for voluntary relocation schemes.

Confrontations with wildlife have been on ever since humans adopted settled agriculture. With a burgeoning population, the need for land for agriculture and infrastructure development has increased manifold. Anthropogenic pressures paved the way for the invasion of pristine forests and fragmentation of habitats.

Vast swathes of monocultures of exotics such as eucalyptus and acacia and infestation by invasive species have a cascading effect on the quality of habitats and lessened the availability of fodder and water inside forests over time.

The sensitivity over conflict zones no longer permit issues of human-animal conflict to fade away as before.

The usual pattern is of forest officials switching to defence mode soon after reports of sightings of big cats, whether directly or in CCTV images, emerge. They usually say the visitors from the wild are harmless and pose only a transient inconvenience. Soon, they will be at their wits’ end with recurring reports of cattle lifting and attacks on people. The situation may ultimately slip out of hand with an eventual onslaught on humans. And there will be a flurry of demands for killing the transgressor forthwith.

Claims of a quantum leap in the population of big cats, especially tigers, in Wayanad have no scientific validation per se. However, chances of injured carnivores and “floaters” (young animals in search of new territories) coming into direct conflict with humans cannot be discounted too.

Elephantine problem

Straying of elephant herds into human habitations and agricultural fields in Palakkad is another persistent problem.

Apart from isolated incidents of attacks on humans, the major causes of worries are trampling of paddy fields and destruction of plantains, coconut palms and rubber trees. Efficacy of attempts to drive away herds with firecrackers and trained captive elephants came under the scanner with two successive incidents — a trained animal rescuer died of injuries sustained on being stalked by a tusker and the grievous injuries sustained by another when a firecracker meant to scare elephants burst in his hand.

Settler farmers on the forest fringes have to put up with marauding wild pigs. It is a fact that these prolific breeders on the prowl are transgressing forest boundaries to reach human habitations and may even tend to attack humans on getting confronted.

Change in cropping patterns with a preference for tubers play a pivotal role in luring pigs into human settlements. The government has finally decided to delegate powers, though with riders, to order killing of wild pigs outside reserve forests to the heads of local self-government institutions, designating them as honorary wildlife wardens by invoking provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

Apart from elephants and wild pigs, Malabar giant squirrels, porcupines, deer, bonnet macaques and peacocks destroy agricultural crops in Kerala. Elephant-proof trenches, solar power fences and bio-fencing are the common techniques adopted to keep the crop raiders at bay. Of late, the Forest Department has started promoting cultivation of species such as wild turmeric and tulsi in tribal settlements as these are detested by herbivores.

Early-warning systems and mobile-phone alerts are in place to help residents avoid direct conflicts with wild animals, apart from the assistance provided by rapid response teams.

(The writer is the Wildlife Warden, Shendurney Wildlife Sanctuary, Thenmala)

