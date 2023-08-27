Buying loyalty

August 27, 2023 12:56 am | Updated August 26, 2023 02:16 pm IST

Loyalty is a noble quality and gesture, and one should be loyal to his nation, family, institution, and friends. Unfortunately, business units are also forcing their way in, to join this elite club that deserves our loyalty.

About a year ago, I was welcomed into a newly opened departmental store in my locality, with a promise that if I continue to make purchases from them, they will reward me with a gift at the end of the year, proportionate to the purchase that I have made. I fell for this gimmick, giving a temporary leave to my sanity. They took my name and phone number. After every purchase, an entry was made against my phone number and points were added.

Enthused by the promise, even if I was in emergent need of a product that was readily available at a shop just opposite my house, to earn my “points”, I would use my two-wheeler, wasting my time, energy and fuel, and get the product only from that particular store. True to their word, at the end of the year, they gave me a gift: a plastic lunch box appreciating my loyalty. The worth of my gift would be a small fraction in cost when compared with the total purchase that I made during that year, which would run to a few thousand rupees. All my efforts are worth only a lunch box? To retain customers and enhance their sale, this type of business tactics is followed by the supermarkets. Should one waste his or her time and energy and visit that one particular shop for an ordinary gift?

Moreover, certain shops endorse only certain brands of product. There is a cut-throat competition between different brands and companies to sell their products, and it has trickled down to supermarkets. The competition is only between the companies; why should we, the consumers, be used as pawns. Being consumers, we should have the liberty to choose the product of our choice, and no brand shall be thrust on us.

ADVERTISEMENT

The same formula is followed even by certain petrol bunks. I frequent a popular fuelling station. The fuel costs more here than at the regular stations. The explanation offered is that their fuel is good for the vehicle’s engine. I was encouraged to download their app and fill my details. For a few thousand rupees of loyalty, all that I was offered was only a cup of coffee as reward or gift.

Likewise, in a popular garment shop, since I was short of a few hundred rupees to reach my target, I was encouraged to buy some product to fill the deficit, so that I could win an air-cooler at an offer or discounted price. Though I was not in need of a shirt at that time, I bought the same for ₹1,000 and thereby reached my target. I paid a few more thousands and bought the air-cooler. Till now, I am not able to figure out who is the real beneficiary in this transaction. Apart from that, the shops also give coupons with a limited period offer by which they make us to visit them frequently.

By the way, should not loyalty be the other way round? We are consumers, and these supermarkets and business establishments are at our mercy. To earn our respect and retain us, they should serve us loyally. How many establishments truly honour their commitments when it comes to returning or replacing damaged products? How many of them give us proper balance amount? ₹1 or ₹2 is usually ignored by the shops; or at best, a toffee is given. Who needs a toffee? How can it be thrust on a customer?

Each day, I receive a number of promotional calls. It is an open secret that my number has been shared with others by one of the establishment to which I was ‘loyal’. Once bitten; twice shy, the adage goes. Having learnt a lesson or two by being a loyal customer to a few establishments, now I am happy that I do not remain trapped any more in this game, and I choose my shop and products. My endeavour now is only towards buying a product of my choice, irrespective of the shop.

taraj2804@gmail.com

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.