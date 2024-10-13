Building mental reserves

In today’s fast-paced world, the concept of mental health has gained increased importance, especially in light of growing stress and societal pressures. As individuals, we often find ourselves juggling multiple responsibilities, affecting emotional and psychological well-being.

To counteract this, I have found an interesting and practical approach for maintaining mental health — a concept I call the ATM for happiness. This metaphor encourages us to treat our mental health like an “account” from which we can withdraw positivity and happiness, provided we make regular deposits of nurturing habits, thoughts, and actions.

It’s a personal model that can guide us in managing our mental well-being, much like we manage our finances. Just as we need to deposit money in a bank account before making withdrawals, our emotional and mental health needs consistent positive inputs to keep functioning healthily.

To maintain good mental health, we need to make regular deposits into our emotional bank. These deposits come in the form of positive actions, relationships, habits, and mindset shifts that strengthen our mental resilience. Mindfulness is a powerful tool that allows us to remain in the present moment, reducing anxiety and stress about future uncertainties. Incorporating daily mindfulness practices, such as meditation or deep-breathing exercises, can boost our mental well-being. A simple habit of noting down things we are grateful for shifts our focus from what’s lacking to what’s abundant in our lives. Acknowledging small wins and practising optimism helps to build emotional wealth over time. Strong, supportive relationships play a crucial role in maintaining mental health. Whether family or friends, having a circle of people with whom we can share our joys and challenges ensures that our emotional balance remains positive.

Depositing into the ATM of happiness also means prioritising our needs. Practising self-care and setting boundaries allow us to recharge and avoid mental burnout. Whether it’s a hobby or exercise, these actions maintain our mental reserve.

A growth-oriented attitude, where challenges are seen as opportunities for learning, allows us to handle setbacks with greater resilience. This attitude acts as a continual deposit of mental wealth as we navigate through life.

Just as we draw from a financial account when needed, life’s challenges often force us to withdraw from our mental health reserves. However, when our emotional balance is low due to insufficient deposits, it leads to burnout, stress, and poor mental health.

Constant pressure from work and personal responsibilities can deplete our mental energy if not balanced by sufficient relaxation and self-care. Toxic environments and strained relationships are significant withdrawals that affect our mental balance. It’s important to assess these and either heal or limit our exposure to them. Many of us are conditioned to fear failure or strive for perfection in every aspect of our lives. These high expectations create unnecessary pressure and reduce our emotional wealth, leading to anxiety and dissatisfaction. Pause the repetition of negative memories as that’s history.

In today’s social media-driven culture, it’s easy to compare yourself to others, which can drain your emotional reserves. The constant focus on how others are doing can lead to feelings of inadequacy and poor self-esteem. Its better to see yourself as a person who is doing well for yourself.

