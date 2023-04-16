Brouhaha in the book club

April 16, 2023 12:31 am | Updated April 13, 2023 04:13 pm IST

A book club is the last refuge of the failed author. When commissioning editors of publishing houses large and small demonstrate impressive solidarity in the view that your unsung masterpiece is unfit for human consumption, you look around desperately for solace. You turn to a group of people, preferably a club, which offers first-aid to wounded egos, providing sometimes sympathy and sometimes tea.

In a country as large as India, clubs are not hard to find. But the book club stands serenely above them all. Its members belong to an increasingly rare breed — human beings who still read. Yet, it can’t be termed elitist, for while there are book clubs in the tony parts of Mumbai such as Bandra, it has worthy counterparts in towns such as Taliparamba unabashedly rubbing shoulders with hair-cutting salons and stalls selling paripuwada.

Book clubs do not bother about dress codes, as all that you are expected to wear is an intellectual expression. The rules are flexible. Members can read aloud from novels or poems that they like or ones they themselves have composed.

There are clubs which select a book to be discussed threadbare at the next meeting. It was one of these that I joined. While no entrance fees are charged, there is a price to be paid — you need to read the volume. What with one thing or another, I skipped that formality. If your imagination is lively and your conscience elastic, nothing prevents you from participating animatedly in dissecting a book whose covers you have never opened. All you need to be is quick-witted and quick-footed, or so I thought.

ADVERTISEMENT

The gauntlet was thrown down with the question, “How many of you like this book?” I decided to go along with the majority view. I decided not to like the book. Things were proceeding smoothly until mid-way, I heard the group leader’s ringing voice asking the woman next to me: “And what is your opinion of the literary devices used in the narrative?” I turned around, only to discover that she had moved to the other end of the table. The needle pointed unwaveringly at me.

“The devices used by the author have their merits,” I said tentatively, “but this book is certainly not her best.”

“Ah, that is interesting,” he pursued. “Which of her other work has a more engaging story?” I had walked into a chakravyuh.

“Quite a few,” I said, keenly aware of the bleak future that awaits imposters publicly exposed at book clubs.

“Perhaps,” the leader responded, “you can help us by naming one.”

I murmured a fervent prayer for escape. Just in time, an angel arrived in the guise of a steward bearing coffee, and the discussion changed track. Sweating from the close call, I told myself that I can’t hope to be bailed out every time. That evening, I sent in my resignation echoing the Groucho Marx line: “I do not wish to join any club that would have me as a member.”

Now, let me get back to those publishers again.

jairam.menon@gmail.com