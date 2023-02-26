Bringing up a cat

February 26, 2023 04:04 am | Updated 04:04 am IST

Rats can arguably be the most menacing creatures to deal with at one’s home. At our home too, frustrated by the growing destruction of food and commodities by the rats, we decided to bring in Tom to combat these Jerries and free our home from the nuisance. The decision was not easy, as we knew rearing cats can take up time and attention. But all the stratagems to eliminate the rats with rat-killers and sticking-mats failed or proved only marginally effective.

Finally, we gave in to bringing home a month-old kitten. My first reaction after seeing the white-and-black, watery-eyed kitten was that of caring for and cuddling it endlessly. I took her in my lap, and she sneezed like a human scattering tiny droplets on my clothes. But this was just the beginning: she seemed playful and lively, but was not completely healthy as she had congestion and cold and couldn’t digest much food.

Then started the journey to the vet and becoming fit enough to at last fight off the rats! However, she betrayed our assumptions about her probable behaviour. As we spent mirthful and relaxing moments cuddling and training her, she was transforming into a pensive cat with some human-like qualities.

She would look into our eyes quietly and maintain innocent but steady eye contact for 5-6 minutes. She would look into our eyes so deeply as if she understood our language or as if she wanted to express her deep thoughts. She would sneak into and cover herself perfectly in a double layer of a nicely folded blanket. And then she would lazily raise her head or climb out of the blanket to show us her presence when she heard us searching and calling for her frantically.

She abided dutifully to the litter-box training and hardly ever messed any other place, which made us love her more as cats can be difficult to train on this account. Not only that, she loved being cleaned with wet wipes and would relax her body during the massage to get cleaned thoroughly. She didn’t even mind being bathed in water for the first two or three times; although, by the fourth time, she recognised water as the cat’s fundamental enemy.

Another human-like quality was that she loved being held, hugged and caressed infinitely and would never resist it except when hungry. What’s more, she would not sleep without human company and would not sleep until everything fell quiet and we switched off the lights.

Seeing the kitten’s beautiful transformation into a sensitive human baby-like creature, we felt amazed but revisited our earlier purpose of adopting her for slaying rats. Two months had passed, and she gained weight and looked angelically cute, round and plump and hilariously similar to a guinea pig. So now she was physically transforming into a rat-like being who enjoyed playing and tossing all things lying around except for detecting a rat.

However, she had served some bit of the purpose unknowingly by sneaking into every accessible territory including the kitchen, which was the bastion of rats. She was successful in instilling fear in the rats with her mewing, intrusion and scraping. The rats now rarely appeared.

It was in her fourth month that she started developing her predator instincts and started practising the skills by running after flies and killing ants and worms. We laughed over her choice of prey while pitying ourselves for our goal being defeated. However, I never lost hope. Then came the time when we saw her from a distance playing with a thin black tail.

On approaching closer, it turned out that she had achieved her first feat and was fiddling with a little mouse. Voila! We sighed and cheered for her to catch her first-ever live prey as she showed her true feline traits and helped us accomplish our goal.

