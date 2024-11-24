Bridging the generation gap

As children, we absorb lessons from our surroundings, learning from the people and environment around us. We adhere to the rules set by our elders, internalising their definitions of right and wrong without question. Our parents and guardians guide us through this moral landscape, instilling values that we follow blindly in our formative years.

However, as we grow older and gather our own experiences, we begin to differentiate between knowledge and wisdom. Knowledge is often imparted to us from external sources — what we read, hear, or are taught. It is third-party information. In contrast, wisdom emerges from our own life experiences, mistakes, and lessons learned. The more we explore the world and meet new people, the more knowledge we acquire, leading to a deeper, indirect wisdom. This newfound understanding prompts us to question the decisions of our parents and elders. We develop our own opinions, leading to the formation of our individual identities. This, in turn, often creates the friction we refer to as the generation gap.

It is often said that a mother understands her child’s needs, even when the child is too young to speak or express themselves. But what happens when that child matures into adulthood? Why is it that, despite clear communication, the mother often seems unable to understand her adult child’s perspective? The child may feel, “You don’t understand me.” What truly changes in this dynamic?

Typically, one generation becomes rigid, believing its perspective is the only correct one, while the next generation feels the need to question everything. Conversations between generations can devolve into exchanges where both parties articulate their thoughts without genuinely listening to each other. For instance, a mother may instinctively understand the cries of her one-year-old but may fail to listen to the needs and desires of her 17-year-old daughter. Similarly, a father might offer guidance and instructions, only to take offense if his son doesn’t comply or responds critically.

There’s a reason nature has gifted us with two ears and one mouth: we should listen more and speak less. By fostering an environment where both generations actively listen to one another, we can pave a smoother pathway toward understanding. If we can bridge this communication divide, we may find that the generation gap is not as insurmountable as it seems.

Recognising and respecting the experiences and viewpoints of both generations is essential. Only by fostering open dialogue and understanding can we hope to diminish the gaps that separate us, creating stronger connections between generations.

