Breaking the cycle

April 07, 2024 03:19 am | Updated 03:19 am IST

As the world moves towards sustainability, it’s time our period care practices catch up. For generations, women have relied on traditional sanitary napkins laden with plastic, posing not only health risks but also environmental risks. This needs to change. The availability of eco-conscious choices demands an evolution in feminine hygiene. Our bodies and our planet deserve better. It’s time we break free from plastic, period!

I initially hesitated to share my experience using a menstrual cup, knowing that cultural sensitivities around menstruation exist specially in a country like ours. However, I believe these conversations are crucial, regardless of geographic location and, most importantly, gender.

It’s striking that commercial television channels rarely feature menstrual cups, likely due to lingering taboos surrounding menstruation. However, it is crucial to normalise such conversations in society, as it represents a sustainable practice. One day, I came across a billboard promoting menstrual cups at a sports facility with the tagline “Why pause when you can play”, presented by the company Pee Safe. This left me pleasantly surprised and pleased that the awareness of menstrual cups is spreading, particularly in urban areas and within a gender-neutral setting. It represents a shift towards accepting and celebrating natural bodily functions. However, tier 2 or tier 3 cities and areas beyond urban India still lack awareness of such sustainable practices. There is a pressing need for increased efforts to promote awareness and education in these regions.

The catchy tagline did resonate with my own experience. Last summer, during a trip with friends, I faced a dilemma. Everyone relaxed and splashed in the pool, but I stayed out due to my period. After much contemplation, I decided to take the plunge. Taking a deep breath, I grabbed my swimsuit, went to the restroom to check for any potential leakage, and, upon finding none, confidently jumped into the pool. The water washed away my hesitation, and to my delight, I even forgot I was on my period! It was a fantastic reminder of the liberating potential of menstrual cups. It’s a reminder that periods shouldn’t hold us back!

Well, my introduction to menstrual cups began during the pandemic. During a casual phone call with a childhood friend, she shared her experience using a menstrual cup. However, navigating online reviews brought a wave of negativity, with some users recounting stories that almost deterred me. Yet, despite the naysayers, I wanted to explore this alternative to sanitary napkins.

I ordered a small cup online, based on my understanding of menstrual cup sizing for individuals who haven’t given birth. However, it’s important to remember that not all individuals without children will automatically be a good fit for the small size of cups. Factors like individual anatomy, cervix height, and flow can still play a role. It’s always best to consult the manufacturer’s sizing guide and consider trying different sizes if needed.

My first attempt with the cup wasn’t exactly smooth sailing. I chose to try it at night, thinking that even if something went wrong, it wouldn’t impact my day. However, I soon realised using it on a non-period day wasn’t ideal and did hurt my walls. Later I realised that during menstruation, natural lubrication makes it easier. Initially, insertion was challenging, and it took a few cycles to master it.

On day one of my cycle, I encountered leakage, and I noticed stains on my pants. Given the circumstances of staying at home during the pandemic, I didn’t find it to be a significant issue. However, concerns arose when I thought about going to the office. Consequently, I opted to switch back to sanitary napkins. This attempt with the menstrual cup wasn’t smooth to be very honest. I decided to try it again, this time using a sanitary napkin simultaneously to prevent any potential leakage. To my surprise, the second attempt was successful; I didn’t experience any leaks. I removed the cup after 7-8 hours, finding 7ml of vaginal blood.

In the second month, I was pleased to find no leakage on the first day, but encountered issues on the second and third days. By the third cycle, I mastered the insertion and removal process, experiencing no leaks and gaining confidence in the cup. This solidified my decision to permanently switch from sanitary napkins. Cups are eco-friendly, comfortable, and convenient. Swim, dance, play – the cup stays put! Plus, it’s reusable for up to five years, saving you money and reducing waste. It’s a win-win for your body and the planet! I do use a back-up cloth pad for peace of mind during work or travel. This combination works perfectly for me.

The intention behind sharing this narrative is not about criticising sanitary napkins, which were a lifesaver for us all as teenagers navigating our first periods. Starting with pads is totally normal, and nobody should feel judged for that choice. While organic biodegradable pads are a great eco-conscious option, menstrual cups offer a unique opportunity to significantly reduce waste, compared to any disposable menstrual product.

Embracing menstrual cups and committing to the welfare of our environment stands as one of the most significant contributions that women can make.

