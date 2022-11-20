Breaking protocols

November 20, 2022 12:51 am | Updated November 19, 2022 02:39 pm IST

Life can, at times, be replete with incongruities. For instance, in a scene straight out of my adolescent days, I had once come across a senior bureaucrat in his mid-fifties, elegantly suited, complete with a neck tie, cycling back from his high-profile office to his posh South Delhi bungalow in Chanakyapuri. To this day, I have not been able to decipher whether this was flattening metaphorical speed-breakers of class and position en route to making a health statement or just a care-two-hoots defiance of protocol by the bureaucrat-rider.

Speaking of protocol, two decades later, I was on a work-related visit to Jakarta, a place where three-wheeler tuk-tuks (equivalent of Indian autos) are the most ubiquitous mode of transport. At least half-a-dozen four- wheelers whizzed past without their drivers so much as sparing a backward glance. Just when I started contemplating walking the nine-plus kilometres, a tuk-tuk drew up alongside.

ADVERTISEMENT

The driver stuck his head out and looked askance at me. “Indian embassy,” I asked in a mixture of hope and uncertainty. “No, can’t go , protocol area,” he responded in broken English and, as an afterthought, offered to drop me as close as possible to the embassy area at an “off-course” premium, of course. The tuk-tuk dropped me at a tidy 1.5 km from the embassy.

Years later, during my decade-long stay in my company-allotted residential accommodation in Delhi’s upmarket Asian Games Village, I had another run-in with the incongruous. A haven of tranquillity encompassing 800 predominantly green acres, the Village is primarily a temporary abode for senior officials and executives in government and public sector, and, to a less extent, a semi-permanent home for persons of eminence from various walks of life. Even more nominally, it is a much-vaunted permanent address for the relatively few crème-de-la-crème. The insular paradise has an unwritten vehicle code that frowns on use of motorised two-wheelers. Autorickshaws are permitted, provided they exited immediately thereafter. Cycle rickshaws were non-grata.

My eyes virtually popped out when, on a Sunday afternoon in sweltering June, I spied, from the balcony of my flat, a cycle rickshaw enter the block. And stepping down to my utter horror was my wife. I rubbed my eyes and then pinched myself in an unwilling suspension of disbelief moment.

“No autos were willing to come here and I had to settle for a cycle rickshaw at auto rates,” she said. In the aftermath, I primed myself for a protracted period of snide censure by neighbours for the protocol breach. None came.

Trending

Apparently they had not seen, thanks to the Sunday afternoon siesta factor prevailing across the locality.

somnath1955@gmail.com