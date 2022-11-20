Breaking protocols

November 20, 2022 12:51 am | Updated 12:51 am IST

Life can, at times, be replete with incongruities. For instance, in a scene straight out of my adolescent days, I had once come across a senior bureaucrat in his mid-fifties, elegantly suited, complete with a neck tie, cycling back from his high-profile office to his posh South Delhi bungalow in Chanakyapuri. To this day, I have not been able to decipher whether this was flattening metaphorical speed-breakers of class and position en route to making a health statement or just a care-two-hoots defiance of protocol by the bureaucrat-rider.

Speaking of protocol, two decades later, I was on a work-related visit to Jakarta, a place where three-wheeler tuk-tuks (equivalent of Indian autos) are the most ubiquitous mode of transport. At least half-a-dozen four- wheelers whizzed past without their drivers so much as sparing a backward glance. Just when I started contemplating walking the nine-plus kilometres, a tuk-tuk drew up alongside.

The driver stuck his head out and looked askance at me. “Indian embassy,” I asked in a mixture of hope and uncertainty. “No, can’t go , protocol area,” he responded in broken English and, as an afterthought, offered to drop me as close as possible to the embassy area at an “off-course” premium, of course. The tuk-tuk dropped me at a tidy 1.5 km from the embassy.

Years later, during my decade-long stay in my company-allotted residential accommodation in Delhi’s upmarket Asian Games Village, I had another run-in with the incongruous. A haven of tranquillity encompassing 800 predominantly green acres, the Village is primarily a temporary abode for senior officials and executives in government and public sector, and, to a less extent, a semi-permanent home for persons of eminence from various walks of life. Even more nominally, it is a much-vaunted permanent address for the relatively few crème-de-la-crème. The insular paradise has an unwritten vehicle code that frowns on use of motorised two-wheelers. Autorickshaws are permitted, provided they exited immediately thereafter. Cycle rickshaws were non-grata.

My eyes virtually popped out when, on a Sunday afternoon in sweltering June, I spied, from the balcony of my flat, a cycle rickshaw enter the block. And stepping down to my utter horror was my wife. I rubbed my eyes and then pinched myself in an unwilling suspension of disbelief moment.

“No autos were willing to come here and I had to settle for a cycle rickshaw at auto rates,” she said. In the aftermath, I primed myself for a protracted period of snide censure by neighbours for the protocol breach. None came.

Apparently they had not seen, thanks to the Sunday afternoon siesta factor prevailing across the locality.

